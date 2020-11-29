Get in the spirit with a short holiday road trip

After nine months of sitting at one’s kitchen table staring at the same corner of the backyard — metaphorically speaking — the thought of somehow getting away from it all weighs heavily on one’s mind.

While many means of vacation travel — such as planes, trains and luxury liners — might be problematic for those who want to maintain social distancing in these uncertain times, there is still the automobile. And there are plenty of places within driving distance of Tulsa that offer all sorts of ways to escape from the everyday.

Branson

If you’re wanting to get into the Christmas spirit in a concentrated way, Branson is the place to go. The town’s entire entertainment area turns into a holiday wonderland the day after Halloween and remains in such a state until New Year’s Day.

While the coronavirus pandemic has led some attractions to cancel their holiday activities, the Branson Christmas website states that “most Branson businesses are doing their best to stay open to provide a great experience despite the conditions. Masks and social distancing may be new, but the warm tradition of celebrating Christmas in Branson is alive and well. Be sure to double-check that the attraction will be operating on the date of your visit (it helps to call).”