Get in the spirit with a short holiday road trip

After nine months of sitting at one’s kitchen table staring at the same corner of the backyard — metaphorically speaking — the thought of somehow getting away from it all weighs heavily on one’s mind.
While many means of vacation travel — such as planes, trains and luxury liners — might be problematic for those who want to maintain social distancing in these uncertain times, there is still the automobile. And there are plenty of places within driving distance of Tulsa that offer all sorts of ways to escape from the everyday.
Branson
If you’re wanting to get into the Christmas spirit in a concentrated way, Branson is the place to go. The town’s entire entertainment area turns into a holiday wonderland the day after Halloween and remains in such a state until New Year’s Day.
While the coronavirus pandemic has led some attractions to cancel their holiday activities, the Branson Christmas website states that “most Branson businesses are doing their best to stay open to provide a great experience despite the conditions. Masks and social distancing may be new, but the warm tradition of celebrating Christmas in Branson is alive and well. Be sure to double-check that the attraction will be operating on the date of your visit (it helps to call).”
Among the activities that are scheduled to continue through the holiday season are Silver Dollar City’s “An Old Time Christmas” celebration, which will light up the theme park with more than 6.5 million lights; the Branson Christmas Tree Tour, with more than 100 Christmas tree displays; “The Polar Express Experience,” based on the classic holiday story by Chris Van Allsburg; and three immersive drive-through light displays that welcome guests from dusk until late-night: “Let There Be Lights” at Promised Land Zoo, “Branson’s Lights of Joy” and “The Trail of Lights” at Shepherd of the Hills.
The live music shows that are the foundation on which Branson was built continue, although some of the more popular shows, such as Shoji Tabuchi’s extravaganza and the Andy Williams Ozark Mountain Christmas, have been canceled for 2020. But others, including Dolly Parton’s Stampede, the Hughes Brothers Christmas Show and Rhonda Vincent’s Christmas in Branson, will be on stage throughout the season.
For a complete list of activities, as well as ticket purchasing information, visit bransonchristmas.info.
Eureka Springs
One of the highlights of the holiday season at the northwest Arkansas destination is “Christmas at the Crescent,” a week of special activities at the town’s famed Crescent Hotel.
This year’s event will be Dec. 4-11 and will feature holiday sleigh rides, milk and cookies at turndown service, nightly tree decorating, holiday music during breakfast and special deals at the hotel’s New Moon Spa.
And, in keeping with the Crescent Hotel’s reputation as one of the most haunted places in the country, the hotel will be offering free ghost tours of the facility.
The city of Eureka Springs will host its annual Parade of Lights on Dec. 6, as well as a tour of the town’s historic homes done up for the holidays Dec. 7 and the “Night of a Thousand Santas” scavenger hunt Dec. 14.
For more information: eurekaspringschristmas.com, christmasatthescrescent.com.
Bentonville
Escape the winter doldrums with a stroll through the American West, as seen through the eyes of legendary photographer Ansel Adams, as Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art presents “Ansel Adams in Our Time,” an exhibit that presents an overview of Adams’ black-and-white photography, alongside images by 19th century photographers, as well as works by contemporary photographers who have been influenced by Adams. The exhibit is on display through Jan. 3.
Also on display is “After the Last Supper,” Devorah Sperber’s popular artwork that has not been on view since 2012.
Made of an astounding 20,736 thread spools based on Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper, the work uses an unexpected material on an epic scale to turn art history on its head. The work plays with our perception as the abstracted, pixelated-looking grid of spools shifts to a familiar scene when viewed through a clear, viewing sphere. It will be on display through March 28.
For more information: crystalbridges.org.
Bartlesville
If you’re feeling low down this holiday season, head up to Bartlesville and lift your spirits with something really low down — the 12th annual Tuba Christmas at the Frank Phillips House on Dec. 13.
About 50 tuba and euphonium performers will gather on the front lawn of the house to perform holiday music conducted by Alex Claussen. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be presented at the Bartlesville High School.
Bartlesville also has local landmarks decked out in holiday finery. Johnstone Park will be transformed into the Fantasy Land of Lights, while Woolaroc is now the Woolaroc Wonderland of Lights. Both events are drive-through attractions, to help maintain social distancing.
For more information: visitbartlesville.com.
Take this classic Christmas movie quiz
Treat yourself at Tulsa’s top bakeries
ANTOINETTE BAKING CO.
BIG BABY ROLLS & DONUTS
BLUE MOON CAFE
CHERRY STREET KITCHEN
ESPERANCE BAKERY
FARRELL FAMILY BREAD
FRONT PORCH BAKERY
LAURANNAE BAKING CO.
LE LOUVRE FRENCH CAFE
LITTLE J’S BAKESHOPPE & COFFEE
LUDGER’S BAVARIAN CAKERY
MERRITT’S BAKERY
MUHANNA SWEETS
PANCHO ANAYA
POPPY & FLAX
SAINT AMON BAKING CO.
Journalism worth your time and money
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!