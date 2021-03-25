 Skip to main content
Get a jump on Easter with these events

Get a jump on Easter with these events

Easter Sunday is April 4 this year, but the festivities that surround this holiday have already started, as a number of area churches and organizations will be holding Easter egg hunts and other activities this weekend.

Note that COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at all locations, unless otherwise indicated.

South County Easter Egg Hunt

SoCo Rec Center, 13800 S. Peoria Ave., Bixby: 9:45 a.m. line-up, 10 a.m. hunt, Saturday, March 27 on the soccer fields. Hunts will be organized in four age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12. Space is limited. 918-746-3780.

Haikey Creek Park Egg Hunt

Haikey Creek Park, 11327 S. Garnett Ave., Broken Arrow: 9:45 a.m. line-up, 10 a.m. hunt, Saturday, March 27. Hunts will be organized in four age groups: 0-3, 4-5, 6-8, 9-12. Rain date will be March 28, with line-up at 12:45 p.m., hunt at 1 p.m. Space is limited. 918-366-4841.

Easter Bunny Open House at LaFortune Park

Community Center at LaFortune Park, 5202 S. Hudson Ave.: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27. For ages up to 12 years. Space is limited. 918-496-6220.

Make Your Easter Basket and Eat it Too!

Central Center in Centennial Park, 1028 E. 6th St.: 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 27. Make your own Easter egg candy basket and then take part in an indoor egg hunt. All supplies included. Parental attendance highly encouraged. For ages 6-12. Cost: $15 for residents, $18.75 for non-residents. facebook.com/CentralCenterinCentennialPark

Easter Bunny Photos

Bass Pro Shop, 101 Bass Pro Drive, Broken Arrow: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, March 27-28. Advance reservations are required; to reserve a time: basspro.com.

Easter Egg Hunt

Hicks Park, 3443 S. Mingo Road: 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 29. Ages 12 and under will have fun hunting for the colorful candy and toy filled eggs. Bring something to collect the eggs and a canned good donation for a local food bank.

Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," which will begin shooting soon in Oklahoma, will be based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, "Killers of the Flower Moon" depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The string of brutal crimes came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

