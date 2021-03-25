Get a jump on Easter with these events

Easter Sunday is April 4 this year, but the festivities that surround this holiday have already started, as a number of area churches and organizations will be holding Easter egg hunts and other activities this weekend.

Note that COVID-19 protocols will be in effect at all locations, unless otherwise indicated.

South County Easter Egg Hunt

SoCo Rec Center, 13800 S. Peoria Ave., Bixby: 9:45 a.m. line-up, 10 a.m. hunt, Saturday, March 27 on the soccer fields. Hunts will be organized in four age groups: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12. Space is limited. 918-746-3780.

Haikey Creek Park Egg Hunt

Haikey Creek Park, 11327 S. Garnett Ave., Broken Arrow: 9:45 a.m. line-up, 10 a.m. hunt, Saturday, March 27. Hunts will be organized in four age groups: 0-3, 4-5, 6-8, 9-12. Rain date will be March 28, with line-up at 12:45 p.m., hunt at 1 p.m. Space is limited. 918-366-4841.

Easter Bunny Open House at LaFortune Park

Community Center at LaFortune Park, 5202 S. Hudson Ave.: 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27. For ages up to 12 years. Space is limited. 918-496-6220.

Make Your Easter Basket and Eat it Too!