German-American Society starts Christmas early

The German-American Society of Tulsa’s Wintermarkt, an online store that opens Thursday, will offer imported German goods, such as nutcrackers.

 Tulsa World file

The German-American Society of Tulsa is starting the Christmas season a little early with its Wintermarkt 2020, an online store that will be open Thursday, Oct. 29, through Nov. 18.

The virtual market is being held in place of the society’s traditional holiday event, Christkindlmarkt, which was canceled earlier this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wintermarkt will have the same kinds of authentic German foods visitors to Christkindlmarkt have come to expect, including bratwurst, apfelstrudel, goulash, lebkuchen and potato salad, as well as imported German goods, such as nutcrackers, steins and smokers.

Curbside pick up for all orders will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 6-8, 13-15 and 20-22 at the GAST Event Center, 1429 Terrace Drive.

For more: gastwintermarkt.com

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

