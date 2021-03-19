George W. Bush to promote new book with Magic City Books event streaming online

Former President George W. Bush will be the guest of Magic City Books for an exclusive virtual event 7 p.m. April 21 to celebrate the publication of his latest book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of American Immigrants.”

Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, and will include one copy of “Out of Many, One,” as well as access to the live YouTube video stream. The first 750 books will be autographed by the author.

Bush will be in conversation with Magic City Books President and Co-Founder Jeff Martin.

Cost is $40 ($45 if one wishes the book shipped rather than picking it up at the store). To purchase: magiccitybooks.com.

“Out of Many, One” (the translation of “E pluribus unum,” the motto of the United States) is the second book of paintings the former president has published, following the New York Times best-seller, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander-in-Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

The new book, which will be published April 20, features 43 of Bush’s portraits of men and women from 35 countries who have immigrated to the United States, accompanied by their personal stories of the unique ways they are pursuing the American Dream.