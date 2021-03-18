George W. Bush to launch new book with Magic City Books event streaming online

Former President George W. Bush will be the guest of Magic City Books for an exclusive virtual event 7 p.m. April 21 to celebrate the publication of his latest book, "Out of Many, One: Portraits of American Immigrants."
Tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 19, and will include one copy of "Out of Many, One," as well as access to the live YouTube video stream. The first 750 books will be autographed by the author.
Bush will be in conversation with Magic City Books President and Co-Founder Jeff Martin.
Cost is $40 ($45 if one wishes the book shipped rather than picking it up at the store). To purchase: magiccitybooks.com.
"Out of Many, One" (the translation of "E pluribus unum," the motto of the United States) is the second book of paintings the former president has published, following the New York Times best-seller, "Portraits of Courage: A Commander-in-Chief's Tribute to America's Warriors."
The new book, which be published April 20, features 43 of Bush's portraits of men and women from 35 countries who have immigrated to the United States, accompanied by their personal stories of the unique ways they are pursuing the American Dream.
The stories contained within "Out of Many, One," demonstrate how hard work, strong values, dreams, and determination know no borders or boundaries, and how immigrants embody values that are often viewed as distinctly American: optimism and gratitude, a willingness to strive and to risk, a deep sense of patriotism, and a spirit of self-reliance that runs deep in our immigrant heritage.
In a statement on the website of the George W. Bush Presidential Center, the former president writes: “At its core, immigration is a sign of a confident and successful nation. It says something about our country that people all around the world are willing to leave their homes and leave their families and risk everything to come to our country. Their talent and hard work and love of freedom have helped us become the leader of the world.
"Our generation must ensure that America remains a beacon of liberty and the most hopeful society the world has ever known," the statement continues. "We must always be proud to welcome people as fellow Americans. Our new immigrants are just what they've always been — people willing to risk everything for the dream of freedom.”
The Dallas-based Bush Center will also have an exhibit featuring the original portraits, as well as an in-depth look at immigration issues in this country, on display April 20 through Jan. 3, 2022.