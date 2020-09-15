Gathering Place resumes park programming

“We are so pleased to be able to once again resume our programming,” Tony Moore, executive director, said. “Everything is so different this time around, as we reinvent our approach to programming with respect to social distancing. These family-friendly events can all be experienced with a focus on guest safety; we look forward to sharing this calendar of events as Gathering Place eases back into the event space.”

A new kind of concert series is being christened at the park: A drive-in music experience will take place at the Gravel Lot, located at 33rd St. and Riverside Drive right across from the park’s sport courts. Gather your quarantine crew, grab a funky fresh mask and relive the totally awesome 80s. Celebrate Tulsa’s 918 Day and reminisce with our 9-1-80’s music, all from the safety of your vehicle at The Gravel Lot. Prepare for an 80s night of total recall featuring musical selections from radio station 100.9 and DJ Steve Cluck spinning 80’s MTV classics, as well as food trucks, trivia and fun for all ages. The news release said to be on the lookout for more celebrations of the decades at The Gravel Lot.