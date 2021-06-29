Gathering Place announces changes to signature events schedule

Gathering Place adjusted its signature events schedule to reflect date changes and cancellations.

Signature events that will no longer take place at Gathering Place in 2021 include the Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival, Riverside Rib Fest and Trucktoberfest.

•A fireworks watch party is set for July 4. Gathering Place is teaming up with River Parks for an up-close view of Folds of Honor FreedomFest, an Independence Day fireworks show. Bring a lawn chair or blanket for the show and enjoy entertainment, music and food trucks.

•Celebrate the Latin and Hispanic cultures of the community July 24 at La Fiesta de Tulsa. The annual festival brings Latin cultures together for an event that includes food and drink, crafts and live performances.

•Caribbean Vibes, a calypso-inpsired reggae carnival, will take place Saturday, Sept. 25 instead of the previously scheduled date.

•Gathering Place’s Halloween bash is Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street, presented by U.S. Cellular. Scheduled Oct. 30 and Oct. 21, it’s a kid-friendly trick-or-treating experience for families with games, costume contests and live entertainment.