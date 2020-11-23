 Skip to main content
Garth Brooks performing on 'The View'

Garth Brooks performing on 'The View'

Garth Brooks

Garth Brooks will appear Wednesday, Nov. 25 on "The View."

After Thanksgiving: Black Friday.

Before Thanksgiving: Garth Wednesday.

Oklahoma country music superstar Garth Brooks will perform Wednesday, Nov. 25 on the ABC talk show “The View.”

The episode, which begins at 10 a.m. on KTUL channel 8, also features guests Joe Scarborough (author, “Saving Freedom”) and Mika Brzezinski (co-host, “Morning Joe”); a performance by Garth Brooks

“The View,” honored with the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Informative Talk Show, is in its 24th season.

