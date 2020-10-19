 Skip to main content
Garth Brooks announces double dose of album releases

Garth Brooks doubled up — and tripled up — with an announcement about new albums.

Double? Brooks is releasing two albums, including his 12th studio album, titled Fun.

Triple? The other album is Triple Live Deluxe.

Both go on sale Nov. 20. The Oklahoma music superstar posted a video inviting fans to join him for a 6 p.m. Oct. 21 live interactive preview of the albums on his TalkShopLive channel.

The new studio album features “Dive Bar,” his collaboration with fellow Oklahoman Blake Shelton. Brooks and Shelton performed the song live for the first time July 19. A “Dive Bar” music video surpassed 30 million views in five days. Also on the album is a cover of “Shallow” with wife Trisha Yearwood.

A news release said Brooks did a digital-only release of seven tracks from Fun exclusively on Amazon. The release said there will be a standard release of Fun and a limited edition with a holographic foil cover.

“The title of the album was sparked because making it has been such a fun process to go through,” Brooks said last year. “Being able to go in and out of the studio while being on the tour, working with the same guys, it’s been amazing.”

Brooks first live album (Double Live) is the top-selling live album in history with 21 million albums sold. Brooks is releasing a stand-alone album of Triple Live for the first time. Material on the 30-track album is from the Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood and his Stadium Tour. A news release said there will be six different album covers and each will include a booklet with photos from the road.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

