Garden Deva will host a special outdoor socially distanced yard sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at its facility at 1326 E. Third St.
Garden Deva, founded by Tulsa artist Lisa Regan, is nationally known for its whimsical metal sculptures and other artworks. Among the items that will be available during the sale are such autumn-ready things as pumpkin garden poles and DIY wind chime kits.
Some of Regan’s original metal artworks will be available, as well as jewelry by Tallgrass Designs.
In addition to the sale, the event will feature artist Sarah Haag creating a mural onsite; food from the Comida Sol y Vida food truck; and local musicians performing throughout the day.
Goods will be placed several feet apart to encourage social distancing between shoppers. Garden Deva staff will be wearing masks for patrons’ safety.
For more: gardendeva.com.