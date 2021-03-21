Gain inspiration for your garden from these local spots

Tulsans have several locations for inspiration if they want to perk up their home landscape this season.

And there are many local experts willing to offer a friendly word of advice, too.

“Tulsa is fortunate to have many beautiful gardens and parks where we can go for inspiration. Of course, the main ones that should come to mind are Gathering Place, the Linnaeus Teaching Garden, Woodward Park and the Tulsa Botanic Garden. However, there are also beautiful gardens at Philbrook and Gilcrease museums,” said Tom Ingram, a Master Gardener with the OSU Extension.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the Tulsa Master Gardeners Demo Garden at the OSU Extension here in Tulsa. If you are up for a day trip, don’t forget the OSU Botanic Garden in Stillwater,” he said.

Get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by the Diagnostic Center at the OSU Extension 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.

“If you are into a more rustic approach to the outdoors, check out Fly Catcher Trail in Jenks or the Red Bud Valley Nature Trail. I also think our local garden centers are fun to browse through for inspiration,” Ingram said.