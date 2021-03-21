Gain inspiration for your garden from these local spots

Tulsans have several locations for inspiration if they want to perk up their home landscape this season.
And there are many local experts willing to offer a friendly word of advice, too.
“Tulsa is fortunate to have many beautiful gardens and parks where we can go for inspiration. Of course, the main ones that should come to mind are Gathering Place, the Linnaeus Teaching Garden, Woodward Park and the Tulsa Botanic Garden. However, there are also beautiful gardens at Philbrook and Gilcrease museums,” said Tom Ingram, a Master Gardener with the OSU Extension.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the Tulsa Master Gardeners Demo Garden at the OSU Extension here in Tulsa. If you are up for a day trip, don’t forget the OSU Botanic Garden in Stillwater,” he said.
Get answers to all your gardening questions by calling the Tulsa Master Gardeners Help Line at 918-746-3701, dropping by the Diagnostic Center at the OSU Extension 4116 E. 15th St., or by emailing mg@tulsamastergardeners.org.
“If you are into a more rustic approach to the outdoors, check out Fly Catcher Trail in Jenks or the Red Bud Valley Nature Trail. I also think our local garden centers are fun to browse through for inspiration,” Ingram said.
The Tulsa World features columns every Sunday by members of the Tulsa Master Gardeners and by Tulsa Garden Center Director of Horticulture Barry Fugatt.
Here are three great locations to visit.
Tulsa Botanic Garden
3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive
918-289-0330,
Spring is the perfect time to make a visit to the Tulsa Botanic Garden.
The garden is filled with thousands of tulips, and organizers schedule fun events for all ages through the season.
Working with landscape architects from Dallas, Atlanta and Tulsa, Tulsa Botanic Garden unveiled its master plan in December 2012, which lays out a vision for developing 60 acres of gardens over 25 years.
This plan concentrates garden spaces around a lake. From the amphitheater on the north side to the Children’s Discovery Garden, A.R. and Marylouise Tandy Floral Terraces and Inspiration Gardens on the west to a chapel, tropical conservatory and Edible Gardens on the east, these gardens highlight the worldwide importance of plants to civilization.
Woodward Park and the Linnaeus Teaching Garden
2435 S. Peoria Ave.
Woodward Park encompasses nearly 44 acres surrounded by neighborhoods established during the 1920s and 1930s. Woodward Park is best known for two garden areas, the Upper and Lower Rock Gardens and the formal terraces of the Tulsa Rose Garden.
Located on the southeast side of Woodward Park, between the Tulsa Arboretum and the Municipal Rose Garden, the Linnaeus Teaching Garden, dedicated on June 8, 2006, was designed to include teaching and demonstration gardens aimed at homeowners.
The Linnaeus Teaching Garden, a program of the Tulsa Garden Center, is a demonstration/teaching garden staffed by well-trained volunteers who share their knowledge and love of gardening with the public.
Every plant, every garden structure, every huge koi fish playing in the water feature is there because of someone’s generosity, including nursery industry partners and many local donors. Even the garden’s pristine upkeep is the handiwork of a small army of dedicated Linnaeus volunteers.
The Linnaeus Teaching Garden typically opens for the season at the end of February, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the center has not opened this year. Follow the Tulsa Garden Center Facebook page for updates on the opening season.
Gathering Place
2650 S. John Williams Way
Gathering Place is one of the newer options for gardening inspiration in Tulsa. As the spring planting season approaches, the park can serve as a living example to help Tulsans along their own path toward creating a native plant landscape.
Oklahoma is home to 2,500 native species of plants, and 400 of those can be found at the park.
The advantages with native plants are multifold. The plants are adapted to Oklahoma soil types and crazy weather patterns that hop from torrential storms to periods of drought. Native grasses and plants also tend to set deeper roots that prevent erosion, and they require less mowing, watering and fertilization.
The main thing is to choose plants that are suited for your location. Some native plants do well in shaded, wet lowlands or forests, while others are suited more to the high, open plains.
Sixteen acres at Gathering Place is planted with a mix designed for the park by the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin.