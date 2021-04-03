Front-row seat: Pawhuska braces for filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

“We heard they were doing some things in preparation for the film and we are just kind of checking it out,” she said.

McCarthy’s timing was good. She and her sons, ice cream cones in hand, paused on Kihekah Avenue to watch more than two dozen film crew members go about their business in front of an abandoned appliance store (more on that later). Whatever the crew members were doing couldn’t be described as exciting, at least from a spectator’s point of view. But the gathering was a reminder that something big is on the way.

McCarthy said she thinks it’s great that “Killers of the Flower Moon” will be shot here.

“It obviously brings money into the community,” she said. “This will be good exposure for the area. There is really cool architecture here.”

Book sparked interest “Killers of the Flower Moon” was luring tourists to Pawhuska before it became an about-to-happen movie.

The movie will be based on author David Grann’s 2017 best-seller “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.” The non-fiction book is about the murders of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation in the 1920s. A string of brutal crimes during that time period came to be known as the Osage reign of terror.