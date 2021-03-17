French Hen hosts Spring Wine Dinner; Mazzio's unveils NY Giant

The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., will welcome the new season with a Spring Wine Dinner on Monday, March 22. The dinner will begin at 6:22 p.m.

The menu, prepared by chef-owner Kathy Bondy and her staff, begins with a reception featuring radish and butter sandwiches, served with Imaginarium Blanc De Blancs, from France.

First course is a Provencal garlic soup, paired with Bouchard Pouilly-Fuisse, Burgundy 2018, followed by a beet and burrata salad, accompanied by Etrusca “Natalia” Rosé, Russian River 2018.

The fish course will be steelhead trout with a spring pea puree, mushrooms and baby potatoes, paired with Chateau Buena Vista Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, 2018. The main entree is a herb-roasted leg of lamb topped with a mint gremolata, and served with a Mark Ryan “The Shift” Syrah, Columbia Valley 2018.

Dessert will be a charred pineapple upside-down cake, along with a La Fleur d’Or, Sauternes 2015

Cost is $119 per person (tax and gratuity is not included). Reservations are required, as seating is limited. To reserve: 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.

Mazzio’s goes NYC big