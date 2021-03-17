French Hen hosts Spring Wine Dinner; Mazzio's unveils NY Giant

The French Hen, 319 E. Archer St., will welcome the new season with a Spring Wine Dinner on Monday, March 22. The dinner will begin at 6:22 p.m.
The menu, prepared by chef-owner Kathy Bondy and her staff, begins with a reception featuring radish and butter sandwiches, served with Imaginarium Blanc De Blancs, from France.
First course is a Provencal garlic soup, paired with Bouchard Pouilly-Fuisse, Burgundy 2018, followed by a beet and burrata salad, accompanied by Etrusca “Natalia” Rosé, Russian River 2018.
The fish course will be steelhead trout with a spring pea puree, mushrooms and baby potatoes, paired with Chateau Buena Vista Pinot Noir Sonoma Coast, 2018. The main entree is a herb-roasted leg of lamb topped with a mint gremolata, and served with a Mark Ryan “The Shift” Syrah, Columbia Valley 2018.
Dessert will be a charred pineapple upside-down cake, along with a La Fleur d’Or, Sauternes 2015
Cost is $119 per person (tax and gratuity is not included). Reservations are required, as seating is limited. To reserve: 918-492-2596, frenchhentulsa.com.
Mazzio’s goes NYC big
Mazzio’s, the Tulsa-based pizza chain, will this week begin offering its latest creation, the 18-inch NY Giant.
The oversized pie, inspired by New York-style pizza usually sold by the foldable, portable slice, features a savory garlic-and-basil tomato sauce and a blend of mozzarella and Provolone cheeses. It starts at $12.99, and comes in five specialty options, each priced at $16.99.
The specialty pizzas are:
The Meathead —Italian sausage, pork sausage, beef, pepperoni.
Bronx Combo — pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olive, green pepper.
The Garden — fresh spinach, fresh mushroom, tomato, onions, green pepper.
The Brooklyn Deli —pepperoni, ham, salami, red onions, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, creamy Italian swirl.
The Lady Liberty —Alfredo sauce with chicken, fresh spinach, tomato, artichoke.
“New York Style pizza is the most popular in America, and we wanted to give our guests the opportunity to enjoy that flavor,” said Stuart Myers, vice president of marketing and sales of Mazzio’s LLC. mazzios.com.
The Men Who Would be Scene: 70 years of Admiral Twin and two important Philbrook exhibits