Free tickets available for fall Tulsa Pop Kids drive-thru experience

Tulsa Pop Kids previously debuted its new headquarters with a drive-thru experience. Encore?

Free tickets for a fall edition of a Tulsa Pop Kids drive-thru event are available at tulsapopkidsdrivethru.eventbrite.com. You must have a ticket to enter. Morning and afternoon sessions are scheduled Saturday, Oct. 24.

The new headquarters is located at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th E. Avenue in Broken Arrow (near 71st Street and Garnett Avenue).

Tulsa Pop Kids is a nonprofit organization that uses pop culture in initiatives to boost youth literacy. Every child who takes part in the drive-thru experience will receive a book and a kids meal card for Chick-fil-A.

The drive-thru experience will feature live characters and lifesize props, including famous characters and vehicles from pop culture.

