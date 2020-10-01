 Skip to main content
Free tickets available for fall Tulsa Pop Kids drive-through experience

Tulsa Pop Kids Mystery Machine monster truck

A monster truck that hunts monsters? You can see a modified Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine van at Persimmon Hollow, home of Tulsa Pop Kids.

 Jimmie Tramel

Tulsa Pop Kids previously debuted its new headquarters with a drive-through experience. Encore?

Free tickets for a fall edition of a Tulsa Pop Kids drive-through event are available at tulsapopkidsdrivethru.eventbrite.com. You must have a ticket to enter. Morning and afternoon sessions are scheduled Saturday, Oct. 24.

The new headquarters is at Persimmon Hollow, 6927 S. 115th East Ave. in Broken Arrow (near 71st Street and Garnett Road).

Tulsa Pop Kids is a nonprofit organization that uses pop culture in initiatives to boost youth literacy. Every child who takes part in the drive-through experience will receive a book and a kids meal card for Chick-fil-A.

The drive-through experience will feature live characters and life-size props, including famous characters and vehicles from pop culture.

Jimmie Tramel

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

