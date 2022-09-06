 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free block party takes place at BOK before Thomas Rhett concert

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Rhett Concert

Thomas Rhett performs at the BOK Center in 2018. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

Rock the Block is an event that will be held outside the BOK Center on Sept. 24 from 4 pm. to 6:30 p.m. before the Thomas Rhett Concert.

The event is free to attend and will take place on Third Street. You do not have to have tickets to the Thomas Rhett concert to attend.

Live music will begin at 4:30 p.m.with Oklahoma City native, Mallory Eagle, followed by a performance from rising country artist, Catie Offerman at 5:30 p.m.

The block party will feature food trucks, beer & wine, yard games, a mechanical bull, and a chance to win lower-level tickets to the concert. Tulsa's first custom hat bar, Modern Felt, will be on-site with hats available to customize and purchase. Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue will also be on-site and hosting a rescue event with animals available for adoption.

This #ROCKTHEBLOCK event is presented by Quik Trip. Additional sponsors include 106.1 The Twister.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Eminem pays tribute to late rapper Pat Stay

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert