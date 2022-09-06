Free block party takes place at BOK before Thomas Rhett concert

Rock the Block is an event that will be held outside the BOK Center on Sept. 24 from 4 pm. to 6:30 p.m. before the Thomas Rhett Concert.

The event is free to attend and will take place on Third Street. You do not have to have tickets to the Thomas Rhett concert to attend.

Live music will begin at 4:30 p.m.with Oklahoma City native, Mallory Eagle, followed by a performance from rising country artist, Catie Offerman at 5:30 p.m.

The block party will feature food trucks, beer & wine, yard games, a mechanical bull, and a chance to win lower-level tickets to the concert. Tulsa's first custom hat bar, Modern Felt, will be on-site with hats available to customize and purchase. Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue will also be on-site and hosting a rescue event with animals available for adoption.

This #ROCKTHEBLOCK event is presented by Quik Trip. Additional sponsors include 106.1 The Twister.