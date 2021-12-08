Foxy Tacos a new Tex-Mex concept by Tulsa-based Chandler Hospitality

Garrett Mills would like to be able to tell some great, quirky story behind the name “Foxy Tacos.”
“It sort of developed by chance out of some brainstorming sessions we held,” Mills said. “We all thought it was catchy, and had a certain ambiguity to it — that it could take on different meanings.”
Foxy Tacos is the latest restaurant concept from Chandler Hospitality Group, of which Mills is the president and CEO. The company got its start 30 years ago with the first RibCrib location, and now has locations throughout the state, as well as in Arkansas, Texas, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, New Mexico, Mississippi and Florida.
It launched its second concept, Society Burger, in 2018, which has locations in midtown and south Tulsa.
“The success of Society Burger made us realize that, not only can we run restaurants, we can also create and implement new concepts,” Mills said. “We asked ourselves what would be the best concept to pursue next, and Tex-Mex food was the winner.”
The new concept is described as “a fast-casual fusion of barbecue, Tex-Mex and Southwestern flavors,” which Mills said “allowed us to take what we know about smoking meats and tweaking that to fit the Tex-Mex profile.”
“When we made the decision to go forward with the concept, our first and foremost concern was the quality of the food,” he said. “We wanted to put out a product we could be proud of. That’s why we decided to make our flour and corn tortillas in house, as well as all our sauces and sides.”
While quality was the primary concern, speed wasn’t far behind.
“We wanted to make it convenient as well, so we developed an operational tactic so that time between placing and receiving an order was low,” Mills said. “Add to that the ambiance of our Cherry Street location, and we think we have something that really sets us apart from the typical fast-food or fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant.”
Foxy Tacos is located in the building that for many years was home to the original Full Moon Cafe; it was later occupied by an outlet of the Crushed Red chain of salad-oriented restaurants.
The interior has undergone some massive changes since its Full Moon era. The kitchen area is out in the open, and the dining area has a minimalist/industrial vibe, with cinder block accent walls, natural wood surfaces and ink-black seating and ceilings. The large patio area at the east end of the building was filled with diners each time we visited.
Orders are placed at the counter, and diners are given a numbered marker to place on their table; staffers then deliver one’s meal to the table. Soft drinks are self-service; Foxy Tacos offers a handful of local, domestic and imported beers on tap and in cans, as well as five specialty margaritas.
At our first visit, we sampled the Taco Tray ($11.99), ordering two items from the classic tacos, carnitas and chopped brisket, along with one of the specialty items, or “Foxy Tacos,” the Bang-a-Rang (a $2 upcharge). For the sides, we opted for the Elote Salad and the Cheesy Rice ($2.49 each if purchased separately), and added an order of chips and queso ($5.99).
On a subsequent visit, we tried a breakfast taco ($2.99) and the “Dynamic Duo” from the Foxy Taco menu ($6.99).
With the exception of the Dynamic Duo, all tacos were topped with a base mixture of shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, house-made crema and queso fresco, and served in flour tortillas, which were tender yet resilient enough to contain whatever might be stuffed into them. Some flour tortillas can be a challenge to chew, but these were excellent.
As for the fillings, the best — perhaps not too surprising — was the chopped brisket, which was tender and carried the proper whiff of smoke. We liked the seasoning and doneness of the shrimp in the Bang-A-Rang taco, so much so that we wished it had contained more than the three medium-sized shrimp.
The carnitas taco was the disappointment, as the pork lacked the crispness of true carnitas, and much of the filling was an inedible mass of tendon and gristle. The one decent bite tasted simply of roast pork.
The elote salad is a cold dish of corn, diced jalapeno peppers and red onions in a light mayo-based dressing that was refreshing, while the cheesy rice was a basic Mexican-style rice covered with a spoonful of white queso dip.
We already had had plenty of the queso, as the appetizer order, served with yellow and blue corn tortilla chips, is definitely family-sized.
We chose the chorizo to accompany the eggs, queso fresco and pico de gallo in the breakfast taco, which was quite mild. The red salsa served with it had a nice balance of spice and fruitiness that was welcome.
The “Dynamic Duo” is Foxy Tacos’ take on birria — brisket and jack cheese are sandwiched within corn tortillas and grilled. It was closer to an under-filled quesadilla, and while the green chile sauce served with it was fine, the red salsa from the breakfast taco enlivened it more effectively.
Foxy Tacos also offers bowls and burritos, both built on a base of rice and black bean-and-corn salsa to which one can add a choice of protein; quesadillas and nachos; salads and enchiladas.
For those who want vegetarian options, Foxy Tacos offers Impossible Meat options, as well as grilled vegetable fillings.
Mills said that, in spite of the pandemic, the opening of Foxy Tacos has been “everything we’d hoped for, in terms of the quality of the product and the customer response.”
And while there are no immediate plans for more locations, Mills said, “we didn’t develop the concept with only a single location in mind. There will be more Foxy Tacos locations, but the Cherry Street store will always be our flagship location.”
