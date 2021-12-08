Foxy Tacos a new Tex-Mex concept by Tulsa-based Chandler Hospitality

“When we made the decision to go forward with the concept, our first and foremost concern was the quality of the food,” he said. “We wanted to put out a product we could be proud of. That’s why we decided to make our flour and corn tortillas in house, as well as all our sauces and sides.”

While quality was the primary concern, speed wasn’t far behind.

“We wanted to make it convenient as well, so we developed an operational tactic so that time between placing and receiving an order was low,” Mills said. “Add to that the ambiance of our Cherry Street location, and we think we have something that really sets us apart from the typical fast-food or fast-casual Tex-Mex restaurant.”

Foxy Tacos is located in the building that for many years was home to the original Full Moon Cafe; it was later occupied by an outlet of the Crushed Red chain of salad-oriented restaurants.

The interior has undergone some massive changes since its Full Moon era. The kitchen area is out in the open, and the dining area has a minimalist/industrial vibe, with cinder block accent walls, natural wood surfaces and ink-black seating and ceilings. The large patio area at the east end of the building was filled with diners each time we visited.