Found Footage Festival debuting new show at Circle Cinema
Circle Cinema (copy)

The Found Footage Festival will debut a Saturday, Feb. 19 show at Circle Cinema.

 Tulsa World file

The Found Footage Festival, billed as a live touring showcase of odd and hilarious “found” videos, is using footage from its VHS-strewn headquarters in New York to debut a Saturday, Feb. 19 show at Circle Cinema.

A news release said hosts Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, whose credits include The Onion and the “Late Show with David Letterman,” will blow the dust off dozens of hilarious found videos in Volume 9 of their long running tour. Tickets are $14 and are available at foundfootagefest.com/tour or at the Circle Cinema box office.

Said the release: “The Found Footage Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration of the videos that time forgot, dredged up in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America. Childhood friends Pickett and Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities.”

Highlights of the new show include:

--Recently unearthed footage from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant.

--An exercise video called “Skiercise!”

--A local news story about Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat.

Pickett and Prueher began collecting found videotapes in 1991 after stumbling across a training video titled “Inside and Outside Custodial Duties” at a McDonald’s in their home state of Wisconsin. Since then, they have compiled the world’s largest collection of strange, outrageous and profoundly stupid videos, according to bio information included with the news release.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

