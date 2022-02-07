Found Footage Festival debuting new show at Circle Cinema

The Found Footage Festival, billed as a live touring showcase of odd and hilarious “found” videos, is using footage from its VHS-strewn headquarters in New York to debut a Saturday, Feb. 19 show at Circle Cinema.

A news release said hosts Joe Pickett and Nick Prueher, whose credits include The Onion and the “Late Show with David Letterman,” will blow the dust off dozens of hilarious found videos in Volume 9 of their long running tour. Tickets are $14 and are available at foundfootagefest.com/tour or at the Circle Cinema box office.

Said the release: “The Found Footage Festival is a one-of-a-kind celebration of the videos that time forgot, dredged up in dusty thrift stores and estate sales throughout North America. Childhood friends Pickett and Prueher take audiences on a guided tour of their latest and greatest VHS finds, providing live commentary and where-are-they-now updates on the people in these videotaped obscurities.”

Highlights of the new show include:

--Recently unearthed footage from the 1987 Miss Junior America Wisconsin pageant.

--An exercise video called “Skiercise!”

--A local news story about Pudgie Wudgie the Wonder Cat.