Former Tulsan's first novel more of a mystery romp than a heavy read

Pity the unsuspecting reader who picks up Martha Kemm Landes’ book expecting to read a withering critique of the state of American cinema.

It means that said reader did not notice that the subtitle of “Pity the Movie Lover,” the Tulsa native’s first novel, is “A Pity Mystery Romp.”

“The first cover that we came up with was really kind of dark,” Landes said. “And some of my friends who read it said they had no idea that this would be a funny book because of the cover.

“So we redesigned the cover to be brighter, and I decided to add the subtitle to let people know they weren’t getting into something heavy,” she said. “It was one of my daughters who came up with the idea of using the word ‘romp,’ and that seemed a perfect description of the sort of story I was telling.”

Landes’ novel centers on an elementary school music teacher in Broken Arrow. Her given name is Kitty Kole, but because one of her siblings had difficulty pronouncing the letter K and would substitute the letter P instead, she became known to family and friends as Pity.

Pity’s first romp begins when she learns that extras are needed for a movie being filmed in Tulsa. The fact that the film, set during Tulsa’s “Oil Capital of the World” heyday, happens to star Pity’s favorite actor is an even greater incentive to join the cast.

She is selected to serve as a stand-in, although her eagerness and her lack of experience do not endear her to some of her fellow extras, including one particular fellow whom Pity derisively dubs Smug Guy.

Unfortunately, an on-set accident puts a bloody spectacular end to Smug Guy’s acting career, when he ends up under the big yellow boot of a replica of Tulsa’s own Golden Driller being used in the film.

It does not take Pity long to realize that something more sinister is going on, and her efforts to get to the truth of the matter soon put her — and the actor upon whom she has an extreme fan-girl crush — in danger.

If that wasn’t enough drama, all this detective derring-do has to be fitted in with Pity’s job, and the new principal who is making everyone’s life miserable, the unwanted attentions of a would-be suitor, and preparations for her annual Oscar party.

“I drew a lot from my life when I was living and working in Tulsa,” Landes said. “People who know me well will know that there’s a lot of me in the character of Pity. The whole Oscar party thing, which involves making this video of parodies of all the nominated films, is something my husband and I have done for years. In fact, we’re in the middle of making this year’s video, and there’s all sorts of costumes and wigs and green screens all over the place.”

Landes taught music in elementary schools in Tulsa and Broken Arrow. During that time, she wrote a number of musicals based on classic children’s stories for her students to perform; some were also staged by Clark Youth Theatre and the children’s theater program of the Spotlight Theater.

Landes also wrote more than 150 songs, including “Oklahoma, My Native Land,” which in 1996 was officially recognized as Oklahoma’s State Song for Children.

When Landes married in 2006, she and her husband moved to South Dakota, where he had a job at a university. The couple later moved to New Mexico, where they currently reside.

“I thought about getting back into teaching when we moved here, but when I thought about all the hoops you have to jump through, I decided to do other things,” she said. A self-described “multi-tasker,” Landes started a photography business, took up quilting and decided to try her hand at writing.

She gravitated naturally to the mystery genre because “I get bored with books where I know what’s going to happen,” Landes said. “I always want there to be a sense of excitement to the story, and mysteries have that built in.”

As the sort of mystery Landes herself preferred are those without an abundance of gore and violence, she thought her stories would fit in with the so-called “cozy mystery” genre.

However, she found some of the tropes that some consider hallmarks of the genre to be too limiting.

“My story had to be set in Tulsa, rather than some tiny little town,” Landes said. “I wrote four novels trying to fit into that formula, and finally came to the decision that I wanted to write the sort of stories I wanted to write, and do them the way I thought needed to be told.”

She had already established a publishing business for her musical work, and self-published “Pity the Movie Lover” under the Elemar Publishing banner.

The second book in the series, “Pity the Garage Sale Addict,” is soon to be published, followed by some non-series mysteries.

But Landes has no intentions of leaving Pity behind.

“Oh, I have all sorts of ideas for her,” Landes said, laughing.

Landes will talk about “Pity the Movie Lover” and sign copies at an event, 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, at Magic City Books, 221 E. Archer St.

