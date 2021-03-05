Former Tulsa music artist creates Slamdance 'glass-terpiece'

Monroe said music used to be his “whole world.” He gave his all to it — and almost gave too much.

“We were young and living on the edge, and it got the best of us,” he said. “It definitely got the best of me. And so I knew that I was going to wind up dead if I did not get myself together.”

Monroe said he went back to college to study theater, film and television. He did what many people do who are interested in pursuing careers in that field. He headed west with wife Kasey, a Bixby gal.

The stained-glass window? It’s not just any stained-glass window. It’s a stained-glass window the size of an NBA court. Without people, basketball courts would be boring. The same dynamic applies to stained glass. People make “Holy Frit” interesting.

“Like a great heist film, the documentary brings together a crew of unlikely personalities and showcases the lengths they go to do something inadvisable, insane and inarguably brilliant,” said filmthreat.com, an independent movie guide.

Here’s the story: Tim Carey is a talented, yet unknown Los Angeles-based artist. Tim and the company (Judson Studios) he works for bluff their way into beating out 60 companies from around the globe and winning the commission to make the world’s largest stained-glass window of its kind.