Former Tulsa music artist creates Slamdance 'glass-terpiece'

Who knew a documentary about a stained-glass window could be so colorful?
Said the director in a press kit for the film: “Believe me, I know ... at face value, a documentary about a stained-glass window, no matter how big it is, seems like it could be boring as hell.”
Except it isn’t.
Says who?
People who have seen the film.
“Holy Frit,” a documentary about the making of a colossal stained-glass window, premiered at the Park City, Utah-based Slamdance Film Festival and captured the audience award for documentary feature.
It was a triumph for a Tulsan.
Nathan Hale High School alum Justin Monroe is the director and producer of “Holy Frit.” If you sampled the local music scene in the 1990s, maybe you saw him on a stage. Tulsa band Jify Trip accumulated a following back in the day. Former Tulsa World music writer Thomas Conner once described Jify Trip as “Tulsa’s miniature (and cheerier) Smashing Pumpkins.” Monroe was Jify Trip’s frontman.
Then, you danced. Now, Slamdance.
If you’re wondering how Monroe transitioned from playing music in Tulsa to crafting an award-winning documentary about a stained-glass window, it’s because (A) he had to escape the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle and (B) he couldn’t resist sharing the story of this stained-glass window.
Monroe said music used to be his “whole world.” He gave his all to it — and almost gave too much.
“We were young and living on the edge, and it got the best of us,” he said. “It definitely got the best of me. And so I knew that I was going to wind up dead if I did not get myself together.”
Monroe said he went back to college to study theater, film and television. He did what many people do who are interested in pursuing careers in that field. He headed west with wife Kasey, a Bixby gal.
The stained-glass window? It’s not just any stained-glass window. It’s a stained-glass window the size of an NBA court. Without people, basketball courts would be boring. The same dynamic applies to stained glass. People make “Holy Frit” interesting.
“Like a great heist film, the documentary brings together a crew of unlikely personalities and showcases the lengths they go to do something inadvisable, insane and inarguably brilliant,” said filmthreat.com, an independent movie guide.
Here’s the story: Tim Carey is a talented, yet unknown Los Angeles-based artist. Tim and the company (Judson Studios) he works for bluff their way into beating out 60 companies from around the globe and winning the commission to make the world’s largest stained-glass window of its kind.
Be careful what you wish for? Carey doesn’t know how he’s going to accomplish the feat. A desperate search for help leads him to a world-famous Italian glass maestro, Narcissus Quagliata. But will the expert share his secrets? Together, Carey (whose wit and humor charms others into forgiving his flaws) and the maestro embark on a three-year race against time.
“Their relationship, it’s rocky and crazy and volatile, but also beautiful,” Monroe said.
“They really forge a lasting friendship that continues more and more every day. You see that happen in real time basically. I wanted this to be a verite movie, where you watch the whole thing come together in the timeline that it was, and that was kind of neat to watch that unfold. No one knew. Are they going to pull this off? Is it going to suck? Is it going to be horrible? Tim didn’t know what he was doing and, to be honest, Narcissus had never done anything even close to this size before.”
Monroe had directed or produced two previous features, including the 2010 shot-in-Tulsa film, “The Rock ‘N’ Roll Dreams of Duncan Christopher.” He didn’t set out to find a story to tell about stained-glass windows (beautiful but not really his thing). The story sort of homed in on him.
When Monroe and his family relocated to Pasadena a few years ago, one of his neighbors was Carey.
“Serendipity,” Monroe said. “I literally moved next door to the guy.”
Carey asked the Oklahoma filmmaker to shoot a promo video for a big project his company was pitching. The project was the stained-glass window. How big is it? And you don’t know how you’re going to do it? Monroe talked his way into doing more than the promo video. He documented the entire process.
“At first, they were like, ‘No one is going to care about this.’ And I said, ‘I promise you this is very interesting and you guys are interesting in and of yourselves. Let’s just see what happens.’”
Monroe invested six years of his life in making his first documentary. He wasn’t sure if audiences would go for the finished product. He was overwhelmed by the response at Slamdance.
“To have won Slamdance, it actually made me cry,” he said. “I just couldn’t believe that they were announcing our name and just all the really neat things that have come (our way) since then.”
Slamdance was the first festival for “Holy Frit,” which has been green-lighted for additional film festivals. A sales agent is reaching out to distributors. Maybe “Holy Frit” will find its way to a streaming platform or secure a small theatrical deal.
Regardless, the ex-music artist finds fulfillment in making a different kind of art. Monroe said it still breaks his heart that he had to leave his music career behind. But he gets to include music in his films (listen for the Oklahoma band BRONCHO) and he said winning Slamdance “broke my heart in a wonderful way. I just couldn’t believe it resonated with people. It was really cool.”
