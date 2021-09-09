Former Tulsa mom and son to compete on 'Top Chef Family Style'

“I wanted to have a bake sale,” he said. “So we made a bunch of chocolate chip cookies, and we got this little wagon and put a board over it and a blanket and went outside the garage and sold cookies. After that night we realized we made $80 to $100. So every weekend we made different types of cookies.”

Taylor began cooking more seriously during the COVID-19 lockdown, making lunches for his parents who were working at home and practicing the grilling he learned from his father.

“We love watching cooking shows, and Taylor is a big fan of ‘Top Chef Jr.,’” Ellison said. “So when we learned they were auditioning for this show, we thought it was an awesome opportunity.”

Still, Ellison said, she did have some moments of trepidation.

“I always love seeing Taylor at work in the kitchen, even if I’m always worrying about little fingers and big knives,” she said. “But he was really great to watch during the show. His confidence was really inspiring. We’d go into every challenge with Taylor saying, ‘We’ve got this,’ and me saying, ‘I don’t think we’re going to be able to finish!’