Cory Edwards has become a go-to guy in the world of animated film, using skills he learned as an independent filmmaker in Tulsa.
Need a guy who can punch up dialogue and get more laughs out of the jokes? He's a writer. Need a guy who can lead a crew? He's a director.
Need someone who can operate on a budget, maybe even save you money while making your animated movie look like it cost a lot more than it did?
Edwards is your man.
He went from making commercials and videos to ultimately planning his first film out of a basement in a downtown Tulsa office in the 1990s. Then he made a Hollywood hit grossing $100 million-plus.
Next up is "Fearless," a new animated Netflix movie he wrote and directed that debuts Aug. 14 on the streaming service.
His budgets are bigger now, but Edwards still knows how to best use his resources, like when he and his brother, Todd, were making the live-action film "Chillicothe" in Tulsa in the late 1990s.
"I remember this diner. I mean, we were looking to shoot anywhere it would be free, and this downtown diner was only open during the day, so we could shoot at night, and I remember this wallpaper," Edwards told the Tulsa World.
"The place had this mishmash of three different wallpapers on the walls. You turn one way and it looked like a little mom-and-pop place. Look another way and it looked like a '50s diner. Turn another way and it looks like a smoky club."
The vision of a filmmaker concluded that three different looks meant this diner could work as three different location shoots, and when you're making a no-budget movie, that's huge.
Don't laugh: The low-cost "Chillocothe" got high marks from people with the Sundance Film Festival, where it was selected to premiere in 1999.
That movie's acclaim, and a little animated short film they made, then got the attention of Maurice Kanbar, a mid-2000s investor in downtown Tulsa real estate as well as an aspiring film producer.
He wanted to see what Edwards and his partners could make out of combining animation with fairy-tale characters from the public domain — like early Disney movies did with Snow White and Pinocchio.
The result was 2005's "Hoodwinked," a twist on the Little Red Riding Hood story that became one of the most profitable animated movies ever made.
Combining Little Red, Granny, the Wolf and more in a crime-tale structure like "The Usual Suspects," but playing it for comedy that amused both kids and adults — and with a cast featuring a young Anne Hathaway, Glenn Close and Patrick Warburton — the movie grossed $140 million worldwide on a budget of less than $15 million.
Careers were born for Edwards as well as his brother, who's now working to mount an animated production based on the beloved "Strega Nona" books, and their sister, too: Katie Hooten is a visual effects expert who's worked on several Marvel movies.
This is one talented family — "Nothing makes me happier than seeing all of us succeed" — and for Edwards the time in Tulsa was formative.
"The years in Tulsa, I will always look at it as my grad school for film," Edwards said. "I didn't go to film school, so this is where I learned to work with a film crew, to work on location. It's where we made our first film."
TULSA LEADS TO HOLLYWOOD
Two decades after leaving Tulsa, Edwards has built off the success of "Hoodwinked" to go out on his own, especially as a writer on animated feature films like "Escape from Planet Earth," a "Fraggle Rock" project, "Veggie Tales" videos and now a new movie.
That Netflix film, "Fearless," was like other projects for which producers came to Edwards and said: We need someone to come in and give the film a spark of creativity, and in particular, laughs.
"With 'Fearless,' it was a case of someone presenting it to me and saying, 'Can you help us with this project?' and it turned out to be another case of taking over other people's films and making it my own," Edwards said.
"Hoodwinked" gave Edwards "a degree of street cred" in the animated-film world, he said, "especially with re-writing and punching up projects. People know me for that."
The latest news: Praise for his new Netflix movie has resulted in him next scripting and directing one his earliest writing efforts, which he describes as sort of his "love letter" to 1980s sci-fi movies like "Ghostbusters." He's going to make the film with one of the producers of "Shrek."
"The idea for that movie, 'Doomstar,' is one of those I remember working on in a coffee shop in Tulsa called Nordaggio's. That's where I started working on the idea, long ago."
FEARLESS AT NETFLIX
Before "Doomstar" becomes a reality, there's next week's premiere of "Fearless," a Netflix original film in which teens take on a most challenging babysitting assignment: caring for a trio of infants with superpowers after they are unlocked from the teens' favorite video game and land in the yard.
"When I first came on, the movie had a different tone and plot, but it had the idea of the superpowered babies and I loved the idea of a slacker teen" babysitter, Edwards said.
"So I went to work on rewriting the whole thing and thinking of it as being something like 'Adventures in Babysitting' (a 1987 comedy adventure) meets a Marvel movie."
The movie focuses on "a gamer with a video life online but distant from the real world; a champion online who doesn't get out of the house and do much," Edwards said.
This young person who is so adventurous in the gamer world must now start living "fearlessly in the real world, where it really counts," Edwards said of the story inspired by "movies like 'E.T.' from my youth, with teens finding something unusual in the yard and having to figure out what to do next."
"Fearless" is being promoted as one of the highlights of Netflix's new steaming options in August.
"The streaming services have become so dominant, and especially during this pandemic, that having a movie open on Netflix is now like having a movie open in theaters," Edwards said. "And it's a perfect movie for kids who have been stuck at home."
A WHOLE NEW WORLD
Being stuck at home is good for a writer, but a family needs some kind of vacation. Edwards spoke to the Tulsa World just before leaving on a "hopefully very relaxing" trip with his wife, Vicki, and their two sons, ages 13 and 10.
After living in Los Angeles for most of two decades, Edwards is now in Dallas, after spending three years in Montreal, working in a world where technology has benefited independent filmmakers using production software that allows them to create theatrical style animation anywhere.
"We have family in Dallas, so we're trying that, and the business is very telecommuter friendly," he said of animation abilities.
Edwards recalled working out of that Bartlett Square office downtown, and buying "one of those colored iMacs" and some editing software to work on projects, and creating stacks of VHS tapes and "pages and pages of time-code numbers" for editing purposes.
"And now I can edit things on a plane using my laptop," Edwards said. "Now I can think of a character expression I want to be in the movie, and I can take a picture of myself making that expression and send it in, and by the next morning one of our animators is already working on making it happen."
It's quite a step from first arriving in Tulsa after college in Indiana, not knowing anyone when going to work for Stephen Yake Productions to make Christian and country music videos everywhere from a castle in Wales to the Colosseum in Rome.
"After a while I said, 'If I don't make a movie, I'm going to burst.' So my brother and some others, who worked at places in Tulsa like Impact Productions and Cloud Nine Productions, and with several of us living together as an artist collective, we got started on that."
Blue Yonder Productions saw the Edwards boys and Tony Leech among those doing a little bit of everything on "Hoodwinked," from writing and directing to editing and voice work.
When you watch the scene-stealing, hyperactive squirrel in "Hoodwinked," you're hearing the voice of Cory Edwards.
Major investor Maurice Kanbar and Sue Bea Montgomery, a Tulsa native and former Disney animation executive who produced the brothers' film "Chillicothe," gave them a certain amount of creative control considering the small budget for "Hoodwinked."
The results spoke for themselves when it comes to movie's quality and box-office success that grew out of the temporary but important roots that Edwards and others put down in Tulsa.
Five years after leaving Tulsa for Hollywood, when the film was finally ready for release, state film officials invited the team back to Tulsa to celebrate "Hoodwinked" with a red-carpet premiere at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
"Tulsa really painted us as hometown boys, and that felt really special," Edwards said. "We were surprised, and I will always remember that fondly."
The moment was like something out of a fairy tale, and for Edwards and his family of artists, the story continues.