Former President Bush to discuss new book at Magic City event

Tickets are still available for Magic City Books' event featuring former President George W. Bush and his latest book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of American Immigrants.”

The exclusive virtual event will 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, and will feature President Bush in conversation with Magic City Books President and Co-Founder Jeff Martin.

Tickets for the event $40 and include one copy of “Out of Many, One,” as well as access to the live YouTube video stream. The first 750 books will be autographed by the author. To purchase: magiccitybooks.com.

“Out of Many, One” (the translation of “E pluribus unum,” the motto of the United States) is the second book of paintings the former president has published, following the New York Times best-seller, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander-in-Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

The new book features 43 of Bush’s portraits of men and women from 35 countries who have immigrated to the United States, accompanied by their personal stories of the unique ways they are pursuing the American Dream.

