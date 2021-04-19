 Skip to main content
Former President Bush to discuss new book at Magic City event
Former President Bush to discuss new book at Magic City event

"Out of Many, One," by George W. Bush. The book is a collection of portraits the former president has painted of immigrants to America, from the famous to the quotidian. Courtesy/Crown Publishing

Tickets are still available for Magic City Books' event featuring former President George W. Bush and his latest book, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of American Immigrants.”

The exclusive virtual event will 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, and will feature President Bush in conversation with Magic City Books President and Co-Founder Jeff Martin.

Tickets for the event $40 and include one copy of “Out of Many, One,” as well as access to the live YouTube video stream. The first 750 books will be autographed by the author. To purchase: magiccitybooks.com.

“Out of Many, One” (the translation of “E pluribus unum,” the motto of the United States) is the second book of paintings the former president has published, following the New York Times best-seller, “Portraits of Courage: A Commander-in-Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors.”

The new book features 43 of Bush’s portraits of men and women from 35 countries who have immigrated to the United States, accompanied by their personal stories of the unique ways they are pursuing the American Dream.

The subject include such public figures as former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, tennis star Annika Sorenstam, and pro basketball player Dirk Nowitzki, but the majority of the subjects are every day people.

The stories contained within “Out of Many, One,” demonstrate how hard work, strong values, dreams, and determination know no borders or boundaries, and how immigrants embody values that are often viewed as distinctly American: optimism and gratitude, a willingness to strive and to risk, a deep sense of patriotism, and a spirit of self-reliance that runs deep in our immigrant heritage.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

