Former pipeline worker from Adair living 'absolute dream' after transitioning to music career

So, mom saw something in you?

“I don’t know if she saw something or just was trying to keep me out of trouble and getting me involved in everything I could,” Hibbard said. “You never know. She always believed in me as far as singing. It wasn’t so much that I didn’t care to sing. It wasn’t really anything I thought there would be a career in.”

Hibbard attended the U.S. Naval Academy after finishing high school. Shoulder surgery led to a return home and enrolling in classes at NSU. A buddy asked if he was interested in doing pipeline work between semesters. Hibbard, who enjoys working outdoors, fell in love with the job and stuck with it for seven years.

Hibbard said he quit the oil fields last month.

“They were actually having a mass layoff,” he said. “I told them ... even if I don’t get laid off, just lay me off because it wouldn’t be fair to anybody else that is trying to do that career with me still doing the music and knowing that I don’t want to do oil fields full-time anymore. I told them just do whatever. So they did. They had a mass layoff and that was kind of my deal. Well, it’s kind of a sign to go ahead and get on out and start doing this music full time.”

Hibbard said there was a good turnout the last time he played Cain’s Ballroom.