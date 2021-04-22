Former pipeline worker from Adair living 'absolute dream' after transitioning to music career

The power of words? An off-the-cuff comment from a friend changed Cody Hibbard’s life.
Hibbard, a raised-in-Adair music artist, will perform Saturday night at Cain’s Ballroom with Carson Jeffrey.
At some point during Hibbard’s set, he’ll probably tell the story of how a former pipeline worker — himself — now makes a living in front of a microphone. He’ll do it with a voice that seems ideal for the country genre. Let’s pick up the story there:
Hibbard started picking a guitar — a few chords here and there — while pipelining. On the way to a job, he stopped to eat at a Tex-Mex restaurant in Crockett, Texas. Said a waiter to Hibbard: “You don’t sound like you look.”
Hibbard said he has heard that a million times before. He is of Asian (mostly South Korean) descent, but he was adopted at 13 months and raised on a Mayes County farm. Of course he’s going to sound Oklahoman.
“I grew up the same way everybody else did and I happen to sound like them too,” Hibbard said during a recent phone interview.
Hibbard isn’t offended when people tell him he doesn’t sound like he looks. But on the occasion when the Tex-Mex waiter said it, a friend at the table replied with something like “if you think that’s weird, you ought to hear him sing.”
Boom. That was the life-changer.
Hibbard was asked if he would get his guitar and sing a little. He tackled three songs — the only ones he knew how to play start-to-finish on his guitar. The restaurant manager asked if he would be interested in coming back and playing for money.
Hibbard accepted the offer on the spot and it didn’t dawn on him until after he returned to his hotel room that he probably should call back to get details. He was told he would need to play four hours (tough to do when you only know three songs) and provide his own sound.
“I had no clue what that meant,” he said. “I didn’t have any speakers or anything like that at the time. I said, well, it’s a good thing I’m making good money on the road, so I went out and bought a PA and told my wife, ‘well, I’ll do it as a hobby.’ I think they offered me like $300 plus tips plus food and drinks. ... I came away with over $400. That was a good little payday for four hours of work.”
Everything that happened then and since have been a combination of luck and going with the flow, according to Hibbard, who wrote and recorded his first single (“Half Whiskey, Half Lonely”) in 2019 and released a debut EP last year.
“Now here we are writing with No. 1 songwriters that have Billboard hits to playing with idols of mine like Cody Canada and Jason Boland to headlining at absolute dream places like Cain’s Ballroom,” Hibbard said.
Hibbard said he put out “Half Whiskey, Half Lonely” without benefit of playlisting the song and it still surpassed more than half a million streams. One of his singles (“Just for the Record”) recently became his first to reach a million streams. He didn’t get to do all the promotion he wanted to do for the EP because it dropped just before the COVID-19 shutdown, but there was a silver lining.
“With no one knowing who we were, the bars and venues that did stay open, they were just looking for anybody and everybody to throw in there for a good price,” he said. “With us being fresh and new and nobody knew who we were, they could afford us and at least we could get out there a little bit and promote the EP.”
Among places Hibbard played in 2020 was Cain’s Ballroom. He opened there Oct. 23 for Kody West. Hibbard, aware of the venue’s history, said if there was ever a show that should have made him nervous, it should have been that first time on stage at Cain’s Ballroom. But he never gets nervous and he says maybe that’s because his mom put him in school talent shows when he was a kid in Adair.
“She enjoyed videoing me whenever I would sing Garth Brooks or something,” he said. “She was kind of the one that said I had a good singing voice. As a kid, you never listen to your parents, but she was forcing me into the talent shows here and there.”
So, mom saw something in you?
“I don’t know if she saw something or just was trying to keep me out of trouble and getting me involved in everything I could,” Hibbard said. “You never know. She always believed in me as far as singing. It wasn’t so much that I didn’t care to sing. It wasn’t really anything I thought there would be a career in.”
Hibbard attended the U.S. Naval Academy after finishing high school. Shoulder surgery led to a return home and enrolling in classes at NSU. A buddy asked if he was interested in doing pipeline work between semesters. Hibbard, who enjoys working outdoors, fell in love with the job and stuck with it for seven years.
Hibbard said he quit the oil fields last month.
“They were actually having a mass layoff,” he said. “I told them ... even if I don’t get laid off, just lay me off because it wouldn’t be fair to anybody else that is trying to do that career with me still doing the music and knowing that I don’t want to do oil fields full-time anymore. I told them just do whatever. So they did. They had a mass layoff and that was kind of my deal. Well, it’s kind of a sign to go ahead and get on out and start doing this music full time.”
Hibbard said there was a good turnout the last time he played Cain’s Ballroom.
“It was good to get back home,” Hibbard, now based in Texas, said. “It was the closest we had ever played to the house since I started this thing. ... I’m excited about it. I’m always excited to play Cain’s.”
