Jeff Nickler and Casey Sparks, both former general managers of Tulsa’s BOK Center, are reuniting to manage Moody Center, a new $338 million sports and entertainment arena in Austin, Texas.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Oak View Group, a global venue development, advisory and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries.

Nickler will serve as senior vice president of OVG Austin and general manager of Moody Center. Sparks will sereve as vice president of OVG Austin and assistant general manager of Moody Center.

Nickler and Sparks were the second and third general managers, respectively, in BOK Center history. Sparks served as assistant general manager to Nickler and was promoted to general manager when Nickler departed in 2018. Sparks announced last month that she was resigning her position to pursue an opportunity in another city.

Nickler served the past two years as senior vice president of OVG’s Arena Alliance, a membership of the top 29 NBA and NHL venues in North America representing 102 million fans and more than 50 professional sports teams.

Take this classic Christmas movie quiz

Treat yourself at Tulsa's top bakeries

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.