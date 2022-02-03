Followed by millions, Vine-ripened funny man Trey Kennedy returning to Oklahoma

Believe it or not, a guy who now makes his living putting himself out there for everyone to see once was Mr. Shy. Kennedy said he wouldn’t be performing sold-out comedy shows now if it weren’t for social media and the Internet. Those things provided him with a confidence-building gateway, and he picked the right vine to swing in launching an entertainment career.

Let’s dial it back to yesteryear again: Basketball was Kennedy’s thing when he was a kid. He had hoop dreams. He envisioned taking his 6-foot-8 self to the NBA, but a complication arose: He never grew past (on a good day) 6-foot-1.

Kennedy went to business school at Oklahoma State University and pursued a finance degree because he was told that was a good degree to get. “And I think by the time I was wrapping it up, I was doing the social media stuff and I certainly didn’t feel a particular passion for finance,” he said. “So if I could do it again, I probably would’ve done things differently, but it worked out.”

Kennedy experimented with funny Vine videos while in college. Vine sort of died on the vine, but not before he broke out from the pack. Credit talent and timing.