Followed by millions, Vine-ripened funny man Trey Kennedy returning to Oklahoma

Not the same thing: Thinking you are funny and knowing you are funny.
Hey, Trey Kennedy. When did you know you were funny?
Millions could testify Kennedy is funny. He has 4.7 million Facebook followers, 3 million TikTok fans, 2.5 million Instagram followers and 1.15 million YouTube subscribers.
Kennedy is funny enough to sell out an upcoming Las Vegas tour stop months in advance, and he’s funny enough that tickets were snapped up for a home-state show at Cain’s Ballroom. The show was scheduled Feb. 4, but winter weather prompted a postponement to Feb. 10.
Kennedy was raised in Edmond, and that’s where he first got verification that he was funny. He said he always loved trying to make his buddies laugh. In seventh grade, when it came time for students to be bestowed with labels like most athletic, etc., he finished second to a friend in the “funniest” category.
“I remember vividly how excited I was that people thought I was funny,” he said.
Also, he was disappointed that he was the runner-up.
“It fueled me,” he said. “I was like, ‘I’ve got to step it up in the eighth grade.’”
Kennedy, in recalling this, said it’s his first memory of “kind of coming out of my shell.”
Believe it or not, a guy who now makes his living putting himself out there for everyone to see once was Mr. Shy. Kennedy said he wouldn’t be performing sold-out comedy shows now if it weren’t for social media and the Internet. Those things provided him with a confidence-building gateway, and he picked the right vine to swing in launching an entertainment career.
Let’s dial it back to yesteryear again: Basketball was Kennedy’s thing when he was a kid. He had hoop dreams. He envisioned taking his 6-foot-8 self to the NBA, but a complication arose: He never grew past (on a good day) 6-foot-1.
Kennedy went to business school at Oklahoma State University and pursued a finance degree because he was told that was a good degree to get. “And I think by the time I was wrapping it up, I was doing the social media stuff and I certainly didn’t feel a particular passion for finance,” he said. “So if I could do it again, I probably would’ve done things differently, but it worked out.”
Kennedy experimented with funny Vine videos while in college. Vine sort of died on the vine, but not before he broke out from the pack. Credit talent and timing.
“I got on Vine within months of it coming out, and I was one of the first few dozen kids to kind of ‘pop’ on there,” he said. “Kind of like with music or anything, it just takes one song or one video that took me from very few followers to 100,000 followers almost overnight. I was just really having fun and getting creative and trying all sorts of ideas. I had that one idea pop and luckily was able to find more ideas to do. I was in a situation where my buddies and I were in college and we had a lot of free time and we were having fun and I was just fortunate to get going on there.”
Kennedy accumulated more than 2.5 million followers on Vine and was a top Vine creator for more than three years. The finance student (do you get extra credit for this?) was able to monetize his Vine endeavors. He said it started off slowly with folks paying him to make a vine, and eventually big companies hitched themselves to his wagon.
“It was really snowballing into more and more opportunities,” he said.
Kennedy said he was back to square one when Vine fell apart, but he, of course, has successfully transitioned to other forums. Today took notice in February 2020, interviewing Kennedy for a story about him and his videos-gone-viral. Today’s story said one of his videos featuring him as a middle school student generated more than 15 million views.
“Prior to that character, I had a following very much my age, maybe people in their 20s,” he said. “I think that character brought in a whole other group, from kids who recognized themselves in it, from 10 years old to parents in their 60s. I think that character did a lot to just bring a lot more range of audience into what I was doing.”
Watch Kennedy as a middle schooler and you’ll swear you know a kid exactly like that.
“People ask how I know,” he said. “That’s just what I recall from how I behaved. I don’t know if it’s good or bad news that I guess there are a bunch of snot-nosed brats just like me when I was growing up.”
Are you grown up now?
“I guess in some ways, but, in a lot of ways, no,” he said. “My job, there are many days where we kind of stop what we are doing and say ‘this is what we do for a living.’ I have fake braces on and we are running around the house. It’s pretty cool.”
Kennedy, based in Kansas City, is in the midst of a busy tour schedule that has him sort of making up for time that was lost due to COVID-19. He said he’s having a blast and he’s looking forward to his first Cain’s Ballroom show, where he has watched Ben Rector and others perform.
“When my agent sent me (info) that we were going there, we were so pumped,” Kennedy said. “Now that it is sold out, it is pretty surreal.”