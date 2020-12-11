'Fly Into the Wind': Fighter pilot Dan Rooney gets personal in new book meant to help others

“They are much better examples of the lines of effort than I am,” Rooney said. “I feel like in the book my role is the instructor and I put this together in a really executable way that can translate into most anybody’s life using these powerful stories.”

“I think this book is a beautiful journey of kind of self-introspection of where you are in life, and it gives people, I think, the hope and a road map for a new beginning. Every day is a new beginning for all of us. I think the best books I have ever read, I’ll take one or two things out of them that will change me every day for the rest of my life. ... That’s my hope and prayer for anybody that gets a copy of this book is they are going to take one or two things that just stick with them from the moment they read it for the rest of their years.”