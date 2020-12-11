'Fly Into the Wind': Fighter pilot Dan Rooney gets personal in new book meant to help others

It takes guts to be a fighter pilot. It also takes guts to get so personal that you choose to share private family communication with the rest of the world.
Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, founder of the Owasso-based Folds of Honor Foundation, got personal in his new book, “Fly Into the Wind.”
In the book, Rooney includes a copy of a letter he once wrote to his wife, Jacqy. The letter was to be given to Jacqy in the event that he did not return from a combat deployment.
Here’s an excerpt:
“Please don’t let the girls forget their dad, and teach them about me as they get older. Keep the legend alive of the Roller-Coaster Man, Freeze Monster and the Wolf,” Rooney wrote, referring to characters he portrayed while playing games with his daughters.
“Leave pictures out and share stories. Please have them pray for me every day. Give them hugs and kisses from their dad. Tell them I said ‘dream big!’ Teach them about volition. Challenge them to use their time and talents to positively impact the world. Let them know how much I love them and that I am always in their hearts. During their toughest times I will be there to give them strength.”
Rooney returned home safely to be a dad for his five daughters and to write a book he hopes will help others. He asked Jacqy for permission to use the letter in the book. They shared the letter to give people perspective on the lives of those who are deployed.
“The scariest thing I have ever done in 21 years of flying fighter jets is kiss Jacqy and the girls goodbye three times on the way to Iraq,” Rooney said.
It was a soldier lost (and Rooney witnessing the reaction of that soldier’s family when the body was transported home) that prodded Rooney to create the Folds of Honor Foundation. The foundation awards scholarships to dependents of those who perished or were injured while serving the country. Rooney estimated that 29,000 scholarships worth $135 million have been awarded since the foundation was launched.
Rooney’s first crack at writing a book was “A Patriot’s Calling,” a self-published autobiography. HarperCollins is a partner on the new book, which became a No. 1 new release on Amazon in the category of inspiration and spirituality. The book also has ranked high in other new release categories, including self-help, and there’s a sampling of sports on the pages because, in addition to being an F-16 fighter pilot, Rooney has PGA professional on his resume. He hopes there is something in the book for a wide swath of readers.
“I hope and pray it helps a lot of people,” he said, adding that he felt “really called” to write the book.
“I think God does everything in our lives for a reason,” he said. “I went through a really challenging period. I engineered my own way to find fulfillment every day regardless of the external circumstances in life. The beauty of that is I live every day the same now. It doesn’t matter if you are winning or you are losing. I’m living every day the same.”
Rooney said fighter pilots fly fast and are very good at prioritizing. He said the new book, at its core, is about prioritizing.
“Everybody is drinking through a fire hose in this world that we live in, where we are bombarded (with things every day),” he said.
“Hopefully this gives people a road map to reset and really honestly look at where have I been, where am I now, where do I want to go — and help them get to that place. I feel so blessed to have kind of unlocked fulfillment on a daily basis in my life. It’s not a 100% solution for everybody that reads it, but I think it’s an 80% solution on what am I doing on a daily basis to make an installment on the best person that I can be.”
Rooney writes about personal experiences in the book and complements those stories with lessons learned from others, either by way of interaction or by reading about them. Among those name-dropped: Danica Patrick, Kobe Bryant, Chuck Yeager, Anthony Hopkins, Jack Nicklaus, Rosa Parks, Tom Cruise, Billy Mills and Garth Brooks.
“I really don’t care what you’ve accomplished,” Rooney said. “Tell me what you have overcome. That is the defining, I think, characteristic of great, great people.”
Rooney, in a phone interview about the book, mentioned how Bryant went straight to the gym following a poor performance and talked about how Nicklaus responded after realizing ego was an obstacle.
“They are much better examples of the lines of effort than I am,” Rooney said. “I feel like in the book my role is the instructor and I put this together in a really executable way that can translate into most anybody’s life using these powerful stories.”
At the end of an interview, Rooney offered this as a “final takeaway” about the book.
“The No. 1 regret on peoples’ death beds is I wish I would have had the courage to live a life true to myself and not the life others expected of me,” he said.
“I think this book is a beautiful journey of kind of self-introspection of where you are in life, and it gives people, I think, the hope and a road map for a new beginning. Every day is a new beginning for all of us. I think the best books I have ever read, I’ll take one or two things out of them that will change me every day for the rest of my life. ... That’s my hope and prayer for anybody that gets a copy of this book is they are going to take one or two things that just stick with them from the moment they read it for the rest of their years.”
