Flaming Lips announces additional Space Bubble concerts in Oklahoma City

The Flaming Lips got resourceful and found a way to safely stage a concert during a pandemic.

More to come?

Said a press release: “Following a pair of incredibly safe, fun, physically-distanced and wildly successful Space Bubble concerts by The Flaming Lips, they’ve decided to do it all over again due to overwhelming demand. By all accounts, the world’s first ... Space Bubble concerts have made headlines around the world and lifted spirits of celebrants into a much-needed electric communal bliss encased in matching plastic wombs.”

Last week’s shows sold out in minutes, according to the news release. Two additional events are scheduled Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, at The Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave., in Oklahoma City. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. shows. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Go to criterionokc.com for tickets and additional information. Local health and safety standards will be strictly observed.