Flaming Lips announces additional Space Bubble concerts in Oklahoma City

Flaming Lips announces additional Space Bubble concerts in Oklahoma City

Flaming Lips

The Flaming Lips announced additional Space Bubble shows in March in Oklahoma City.

 Courtesy, Scott Booker

The Flaming Lips got resourceful and found a way to safely stage a concert during a pandemic.

More to come?

Said a press release: “Following a pair of incredibly safe, fun, physically-distanced and wildly successful Space Bubble concerts by The Flaming Lips, they’ve decided to do it all over again due to overwhelming demand. By all accounts, the world’s first ... Space Bubble concerts have made headlines around the world and lifted spirits of celebrants into a much-needed electric communal bliss encased in matching plastic wombs.”

Last week’s shows sold out in minutes, according to the news release. Two additional events are scheduled Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, at The Criterion, 500 E. Sheridan Ave., in Oklahoma City. Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. shows. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. Go to criterionokc.com for tickets and additional information. Local health and safety standards will be strictly observed.

The Flaming Lips’ first Space Bubble shows made news around the world. Said the New York Times: “Band members and concertgoers rocked out and bounced while encased in large individual plastic bubbles amid bright swirling lights in trippy scenes at concerts on Friday and Saturday in Oklahoma City. The band has taken the elaborate precautions at its live performances to protect against the transmission of the coronavirus.”

For a sample of a Flaming Lips Space Bubble show, seek out the band’s “Brother Eye” and “Assassins of Youth” live videos on YouTube. Both are tracks on the band’s new album, “American Head,” and both videos were directed by frontman Wayne Coyne and filmed/edited by Blake Studdard for AtriaCreative.co.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

