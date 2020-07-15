So you’ve seen “Hamilton” since its July 3 debut on Disney+ ... and maybe you’ve seen it more than once.
But now where do you take that pent-up demand for Broadway-caliber song and dance?
In the streaming world, an exciting option exists with broadwayhd.com, where you can find musicals, plays and more for $8.99 a month (or $99 a year), with a one-week free trial available.
But some shows are increasingly being recorded for networks like PBS and for streaming services where, if you are already a subscriber, there is no additional cost.
Do some searching, and you’ll find something you like, but here are five highly recommended options and where you can find them.
And if you just want more from “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, check out “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme,” which debuts on Hulu on Friday, July 17.
What’s that? It’s a new documentary showing Miranda’s early days performing with improvisational hip-hop group Freestyle Love Supreme, along with the group’s reunion 14 years later that led to a run on Broadway.
‘Springsteen on Broadway’
In this sold-out production of Bruce Springsteen’s intimate one-man show from 2017-2018, he gets personal with his audience as he tells stories about his life while playing acoustic versions of some of his best-known songs. Free with a subscription to Netflix.
Live from Lincoln Center: Rodgers & Hammerstein’s ‘Carousel’
Oklahoma’s Tony Award-winning Kelli O’Hara and several other Broadway stars stand out in this production filmed in 2013 of the show that included some of the best-known songs by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein, like “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “If I Loved You.” Free with a subscription to Amazon Prime Video.
‘Newsies’
Based on the Disney movie musical from 1992 (remember the singing of Christian Bale?), this is the story of a rag-tag group of boys known as “newsies,” who dream of having better lives that aren’t spent on the streets of New York City. When a publishing war between competing publishers (Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearth) takes money out of the newsboys’ pockets, they’re ready to fight back with the newsboy strike of 1899. Free with subscription to Disney+.
‘Liza with a Z’
It wasn’t a Broadway show; it was the first concert filmed for television, airing on NBC in 1972. Earlier in the year, singer-actress Liza Minelli worked with legends including director-choreographer Bob Fosse and musical masters John Kander and Fred Ebb to make what would become the Oscar-winning “Cabaret.” They all reunited for this special event, with Minelli singing songs written for her like the title tune, as well as the “Cabaret” numbers. Her costumes were designed by Halston. The music was coordinated by Marvin Hamlisch. The show was a gathering of all-stars in every field, and it changed the way TV made such specials. You can see it for free with an Amazon Prime subscription.
Andrew Lloyd Webber and ‘The Shows Must Go On!’
As COVID-19 spread, and theaters closed and people went on lockdown, there were a lot of pretty cool free online offerings that came about. One of the best came courtesy of composer-producer Andrew Lloyd Webber with his idea for “The Shows Must Go On!” For several weeks beginning in April, at the YouTube page youtube.com/theshowsmustgoon, he released a full-length version of one of his acclaimed musicals, available for 48 hours. These included “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Jesus Christ Superstar” and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” That series of shows came to a close this month, but here’s the good news: After a brief summer hiatus, shows will return to the YouTube page in mid-August. So stay tuned.
