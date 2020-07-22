Its origin may be shrouded in myth and mystery, but there is little question that the margarita is easily the most popular cocktail in the country.
This mixture of tequila, orange liqueur and lime juice, typically served in a glass whose rim is crusted with salt, is a staple of most Mexican restaurants and is a starting point for mixologists to develop seemingly endless variations on the basic recipe.
It’s also the perfect summertime drink, whether served over ice or blended into, as Jimmy Buffet once put it, a “frozen concoction that helps me hang on.”
Tulsa has any number of places that serve up excellent examples of this libation, but here are five of our favorites.
Margarita
Cafe Olé
3409 S. Peoria Ave.
If you’re after the basic margarita, it’s hard to beat the version at Cafe Ole, made with fresh lime juice and flavorful gold tequila.
Hibiscus Margarita
Elote
514 S. Boston Ave.
Elote has some amazing flavor combinations for its popular margaritas. Try the Hibiscus Margarita with Cimarron Reposado tequila, house made hibiscus syrup, triple sec, lime and orange juice.
El Jefe Margarita
Abuelo’s
10909 E. 71 St., 1531 W. 81st St.
The El Jefe Margarita at Abuelo’s combines a propriety tequila, Maestro Dobel Diamante, with Agavero Orange Liqueur, fresh citrus and grilled orange slices. It is shaken with ice at the table and served in a kosher salt-rimmed glass.
Morning Marg
Neighborhood JA.M.
4830 E. 61st St.
This Tulsa brunch spot will let you start your day with The Morning Marg, made with Casamigos Reposado, Cointreau, Ancho Reyes, lavender and house sour.
Champagne Margarita
Tres Amigos
8144 S. Lewis Ave.
The Champagne Margarita at Tres Amigos is tequila, fresh lime juice, triple sec and a sunken bottle of sparkling wine with a salted rim. The sparkling wine gives the fresh juice and tequila a nice bubble. Definitely worth the splurge.
