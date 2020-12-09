Five-star review: FarmBar offers extraordinary dining experience

There is no getting around it: A dinner at FarmBar is not cheap. Base price is $85. The nonalcohol pairing, featuring freshly made kombuchas, shrubs, handmade sodas and other plant- and fruit-based drinks, adds an additional $30; the wine pairing is an extra $50. One can also order wines and beers by the glass, if preferred.

All of which prompts the question: Is it worth it? Simple answer: Oh yes, it is. Every. Single. Bite.

Because Becklund creates her menus based on the freshest local products available, the courses that are served each evening are in a more or less constant state of flux. “Over the course of a couple weeks, the whole menu can change completely,” she said.

So the meal I experienced on a recent visit is not going to be what subsequent diners will be served by the time this review sees the light of day. But the freshness of the ingredients, the attention to detail in the preparation and plating and the way that the 10 courses work together to create a truly unique dining experience remain constant.

One of the reasons for using the tasting menu concept, Becklund said, was a way to get people to try something they might not order if they saw it on a menu. “They might end up liking it,” she said.