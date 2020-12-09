Five-star review: FarmBar offers extraordinary dining experience

FarmBar was never supposed to be anything more than a daydream.
“It was never my intention to open a restaurant,” Lisa Becklund said. “I had been in the restaurant business all my life when I moved to Oklahoma, and I was really just wanting to focus on the farm.”
Becklund came to Tulsa from Seattle in 2005, and the farm in question is Living Kitchen Farm & Dairy in Depew. About a year later, Becklund and partner Linda Ford began offering themed, tasting-course meals made from the bounty of their farm and others in the region.
The dinners at Living Kitchen have been a great success from the start, selling out almost as soon as they are announced. But after a while, Becklund began to want to do more.
“I was wanting to stretch myself, culinarily speaking,” she said. “At the farm, we’re basically doing a buffet service, so you can’t do some dishes that might take a lot of time to prep or plate because by the time you get the last plate done, the first one you did has gone cold.
“But really, it was just a little daydream I had,” Becklund said, laughing. “Just something to occupy my mind in what spare time I had.”
Then, Becklund drove by the intersection of 18th Street and Boston Avenue and noticed that the space once occupied by the Vintage 1740 Wine Bar was up for sale.
“It reminded me of La Medusa, the restaurant I had in Seattle — this old building with a brick storefront,” she said. “I could see myself in that space.
“So I called the agent, and what had been just a daydream got real really fast,” Becklund said.
FarmBar was about halfway completed when the coronavirus pandemic began to rule people’s lives, and Becklund said she considered pulling the plug on the whole idea of opening a restaurant.
“With everyone locked down, and the future more uncertain than usual, it did cross my mind,” she said. “But then I thought, if not now, when? I decided we would go on with it — I would just do what I do and focus on the food, on using Oklahoma ingredients and making sure the people who came would be getting the best meal they’ve ever eaten. It didn’t matter if I was cooking for five people or 50.”
As with dinners at Living Kitchen, reservations are required for FarmBar, and one must pay in advance (unless one wants to sit in the patio area outside the front door, which in these winter months is covered and heated). Vegetarian and vegan menus are available.
One can choose to add a selection of wines that pair with the 10-course tasting menu to be served or opt for the nonalcoholic pairings. For those who want to keep their libations simple, a bottle of water and a glass will be waiting at your seat.
There is no getting around it: A dinner at FarmBar is not cheap. Base price is $85. The nonalcohol pairing, featuring freshly made kombuchas, shrubs, handmade sodas and other plant- and fruit-based drinks, adds an additional $30; the wine pairing is an extra $50. One can also order wines and beers by the glass, if preferred.
All of which prompts the question: Is it worth it? Simple answer: Oh yes, it is. Every. Single. Bite.
Because Becklund creates her menus based on the freshest local products available, the courses that are served each evening are in a more or less constant state of flux. “Over the course of a couple weeks, the whole menu can change completely,” she said.
So the meal I experienced on a recent visit is not going to be what subsequent diners will be served by the time this review sees the light of day. But the freshness of the ingredients, the attention to detail in the preparation and plating and the way that the 10 courses work together to create a truly unique dining experience remain constant.
One of the reasons for using the tasting menu concept, Becklund said, was a way to get people to try something they might not order if they saw it on a menu. “They might end up liking it,” she said.
Case in point: The second beverage on the nonalcoholic pairing I ordered for my meal was a cloudy, grayish-green concoction of which I took a hesitant sip. “It’s green bell pepper, basil and lime,” said Hannah, the server who was as friendly and efficient as she was informative.
Green bell pepper is usually anathema to me, but this gently sparkling blend was undeniably tasty and went well with the first two courses — a savory custard topped with bright, vinegary salsa verde, a dollop of sweet roasted red pepper sauce, a sharply salty bit of goat cheese and a sprinkle of black salt; and a slice of medium-rare duck breast served over smoked beets and sauteed greens under a dome that captured a cloud of cedar smoke. The juxtaposition of sweet and bitter worked well against the richness of the duck.
Beets were part of the next drink, which came with a pleasingly unctuous smoked pumpkin and sweet potato bisque, followed by a slice of bread.
Sous chef Cat Cox does all of the baking for the restaurant, and this piece of bread, made with sweet potato and wheat berry porridge, was a work of art — a sturdy, crisp crust with an almost custard-like crumb that was full of rich, earthy flavors. The lightly flavored rose-harrisa butter almost wasn’t necessary.
A dish of handmade fettucine in a garlic cream sauce sauteed with collard greens, smoked lemon peel and tiny cubes of intensely salty smoky bacon came next, followed by a dish of roasted vegetables, including kabocha squash, baby bok choy, mushrooms and sunchokes done three ways — fried into chips, baked and roasted, garnished with a sauce the brought a sting of heat.
After a palate cleanser of hibiscus ice came a slice of pork loin from Prairie Creek Farms. It was lightly floured and sauteed, basted with lemon and butter and served over a kabocha puree and chargrilled apple. It was one of the most tender and flavorful preparations of pork I’ve had.
Dessert held a few surprises. A miniature Baked Alaska was a study in contrasts — sweet buttermilk ice cream on top of a chocolate-rye cookie, covered in a light meringue gently charred, served with a thick stripe of rich chocolate ganache and a syrup made from pine. One encountered different combinations of bitter and sweet in every spoonful.
“When you have great ingredients, when you know they are at their absolute peak in flavor and texture, you hardly have to work to get them to taste good,” Becklund said.
That’s no doubt true, but the work that Becklund and her staff does makes things that might be good on their own into one extraordinary meal.
