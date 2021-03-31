First Greenwood Art Project works go on display

The first works by artists commissioned as part of the Greenwood Art Project will go on display this weekend at two North Tulsa churches.

Katherine Penny Mitchell’s installation, “Greenwood … A Trilogy in Reflection, 2021,” opened to the public Wednesday at the Vernon AME Church, 311 N. Greenwood Ave. "Lives on the Line," by Yielbonzie Johnson, will be open to the public at the Church of the Restoration, 1314 N. Greenwood Ave., from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The exhibits are designed to be permanent; however, future public viewing times have not been finalized, according to Lara Weber, communications officer for the office of Mayor G.T. Bynum.

The Greenwood Art Project is an initiative of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and is funded in part by a $1 million award from Bloomberg Philanthropies' Public Art Challenge and a $200,000 grant from The George Kaiser Family Foundation.

A number of local artists were commissioned through the project to create work that will celebrate the resilience, healing and recovery of the Greenwood community in the aftermath of the 1921 Race Massacre, as well as reflect today’s challenging times.