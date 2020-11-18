First Cherokee Christmas subject of new exhibit

The Cherokee National History Museum is sharing the story of the first Cherokee Christmas in a new exhibit now on display through Jan. 2 at the museum, 101 S. Muskogee Ave. in Tahlequah.

The exhibit showcases how Cherokee Christmas traditions began and evolved from 1805, when Moravian missionaries were invited by Cherokee James Vann to his home in Georgia. The home was decorated with natural materials and beeswax candles. Moravian stars were made out of paper and scriptures were written on scrolls to decorate the first Christmas tree in the Cherokee Nation.

In just a few years, the Christmas celebration at the Vann home hosted hundreds and featured singing, prayers and Bible readings in English and Cherokee.

As part of the Christmas exhibit, the museum will host a special segment of "Exploring Cherokee History," featuring an interview with the interpreter at the historic Vann home in Georgia.