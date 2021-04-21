Fire in Little Africa event set in Oklahoma City

Fire in Little Africa is a creative project born from a Tulsa tragedy, but the first performance of original music from an upcoming Fire in Little Africa album will take place during a Saturday, April 24 outdoor event in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Contemporary, 11 NW 11th St., will host a free evening of music and memory featuring the hip-hop project Fire in Little Africa and Greenwood Art Project’s mobile exhibition, the G.A.P. Van.
The event be livestreamed on Oklahoma Contemporary’s website, on Fire in Little Africa and Oklahoma Contemporary Facebook pages and on Fire in Little Africa’s YouTube channel. In-person tickets (both free lawn and VIP terrace seating) are sold out. There is a wait list at oklahomacontemporary.org.
Fire in Little Africa is bringing together Oklahoma’s top rappers, singers, musicians and visual artists for an album and documentary to commemorate the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Fire in Little Africa also is introducing Tulsa’s hip-hop culture to a global audience. Motown/Black Forum Records is a partner on the record deal.
More than 30 artists are scheduled to perform at the Jabee-hosted Oklahoma Contemporary event, including Steph Simon, Dialtone, St. Domonick, Ayilla, Hakeem Eli’Juwon, Ausha LaCole, Tony Foster Jr. and Ray June.
“Fire in Little Africa is a project of explosive creativity and extraordinary scale,” Oklahoma Contemporary artistic director Jeremiah Matthew Davis said in a news release.
“The artists who comprise the new collective have courageously banded together to meet this moment — the centennial commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre. This important project and forthcoming album speak to the ability of contemporary artists not only to interpret the world as it is so we can better appreciate the present, but to wrangle with the world as it was so we can draw lessons from the past. Oklahoma Contemporary is honored to partner with Fire in Little Africa to present the group’s first performance in the state’s capital.”
A similar Fire in Little Africa performance will take place in Tulsa during Legacy Fest in late May.