Find Tulsa-area Halloween attractions both family-friendly and scary this weekend

Halloween falls on a weekend this year, allowing ample opportunities for little ghouls and goblins to celebrate.
Here are some local happenings — both scary and family-friendly — that you can get out and do.
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Sweets & Treats on Spooky Street
Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
Families can take a not-so-spooky stroll and trick-or-treat through themed play areas in the park from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30 and Oct. 31 during this U.S. Cellular-presented event.
Guests are encouraged to wear costumes and celebrate the haunted holiday with family-friendly activities, including a Monster Mash dance party, interactive 3-D holographic stories, pumpkin decorating and costumed characters in the park’s play areas. Plus, check out boo-tiful sights and live entertainment while strolling on Spooky Street. The event is free to attend and social distancing is encouraged throughout the park.
Visit gatheringplace.org for more information.
Blocktober Harvest Festival
Greenwood District
Trunks, games and treats will be part of the festivities during the Blocktober Harvest Festival. It will take place from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31 in the Greenwood District. The kid-friendly event will include music performances on Greenwood. Streets will be closed off for the festival.
Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch
17137 S. Mingo Road, Bixby Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch is open 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free, although some attractions cost extra. For more: 918-366-4728, carmichaelsproduce.wordpress.com
HallowMarine
Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks; 918-296-3474
Get a glimpse of what lives under the sea while keeping the youngsters happy at the Oklahoma Aquarium’s HallowMarine. The aquarium will host the event that will transform its Coral Cove into a spooky play area with age-appropriate games, candy and prizes. Guests can follow the Trick or Treat Trail and take time to interact with some of the marine life in the surrounding exhibits. Those who come in their Halloween finery will be eligible for prizes.
Hours are 6:30-9 p.m. through Oct. 31. Admission is $18.95 adults, $14.95 ages 3-12. To purchase, and more information: okaquarium.org.
HallowZOOeen
Tulsa Zoo, 6421 E. 36th St. North; 918-669-6600
The Tulsa Zoo’s annual Halloween trick-or-treat event will take place this weekend with activities for the entire family, including candy stops, a hay maze, the “haunted train” and “meet and greet” moments with the zoo’s Ambassador Animals. Four themed areas will be set up throughout the zoo, each with special guests and events: Andy B’s Arachnid Arcade; Burger King Royal Castle; QuikTrip Pirate Island, complete with pirate ships; and the Insurica Pumpkin Patch Playroom.
Hours are 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29; 1-4 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30; and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 31. Tickets are $18. To purchase and for more information: tulsazoo.org.
The Patch @ Sand Springs & Glenpool
17516 W. Eighth St., Sand Springs; 17902 S. U.S. 75, Glenpool, 918-640-1869
The Patch started as a small, family-run event a decade ago, but its popularity is such that it now operates two locations: one in Sand Springs, one in Glenpool. Both locations feature such activities as mazes for the kiddies, water duck racing, petting zoos and inflatables, while the Glenpool site offers a human hamster wheel, a mega chess challenge, a super slide and more.
Hours are 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Sunday through Oct. 31. Tickets are $8 for activities ($9 on weekends at Glenpool). For more: seeyouatthepatch.com.
Pleasant Valley Farms
22350 W. 71st St. South, Sand Springs; 918-248-5647
Pleasant Valley Farms offers more than a dozen free activities, from slides and mazes to pumpkin tic-tac-toe and getting up close to some real barnyard animals. Some of the activities require an additional fee, such as the 1-mile hayride, riding the cow train or trying one’s hand at the 15-acre corn maze or a round of miniature golf.
Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday-Saturday. For more: pleasantvalleyfarmsok.com
Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross
16792 E. 450 Road, Claremore; 918-342-5911
One thing is certain about the Pumpkin Festival at Shepherd’s Cross — you’re not going to run out of things to do. The working farm has more than 60 activities ranging from games and mazes to glimpses into the daily life of the farm.
Hours are 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday through Nov. 6. Admission is by suggested donation of $5 per person, with some activities having a separate ticket. For more: shepherdscross.com
Livesay Orchards
39232 E. 231st St. South, Porter; 918-483-2102
Livesay Orchards turns its attention from peaches to pumpkins this time of year, offering such activities as a hay bale maze, farm-related learning centers, pumpkin games and more.
This year’s corn maze is created in honor of Roy Essary, who was affectionately called “Farmer Roy” at Livesay Orchards, and who for many years operated the hay ride during the harvest season. The four-acre maze has two levels of challenge: one for the youngsters, and a more complicated one for adults.
Pumpkins and apples are also available for picking.
Hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 1-6 p.m. Sundays through Oct. 31. Tickets are $9, and advance purchase is recommended. To purchase and for more information: livesayorchards.com
Oklahoma Heritage Farm Annual Fall Festival
38512 U.S. 75, Ramona; 918-371-7887
Enjoy more than 30 activities, from an 11-acre maze to a pumpkin cannon, giant slides to a paintball gallery. Some activities require additional tickets, which are available for $1 each, or 20 for $18.
Hours are 9 a.m-6 p.m. Thursday-Friday; 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; 1-6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. General admission is $8. For more information: okheritagefarm.com.
Halloween Weekend Costume Contest
ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.; 918-584-3333, ahhatulsa.org
ahha Tulsa will host a Halloween Weekend Costume Contest, with prizes awarded in several categories, including best group costume, best kid’s costume and “Citizens of the Experience,” meaning costumes that coordinate with the installations that make up “The Experience Exhibit.” Hours are noon-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Oct. 29-30; noon-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
SCARY AND FAMILY-
FRIENDLY OPTIONS
Haunted Castle Halloween Festival Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
The festival is open Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween. Gates will be open from 5:30-10 p.m. There are multiple attractions. A skull rating system is used to rank the attractions for frights. Outdoor haunts begin at dark, and indoor haunts open after the 6 p.m. monster dance.
Parking and festival admission are free, but tickets must be purchased for each attraction. Advance tickets can be purchased at okcastle.com. Unaccompanied minors younger than 18 must have a photo ID to enter. Minors younger than 16 must be in attendance with a responsible adult.
Tickets and info: okcastle.com
Pumpkin Town Farms
6060 S. Garnett Road, 918-605-1185
Pumpkin Town is celebrating its 22nd year, offering around 30 family activities. The corn maze this year pays tribute to the 40th anniversary of the arcade game Pac-Man. Other activities include an expanded petting zoo, a giant jumping pillow, the “Thunder Mountain” slide, face-painting and games, plus pony and camel rides.
Fright lovers can sample Pumpkin Town’s haunted attraction, Insanity Farms. A butcher’s shop and a haunted school bus have been added to the haunt. Insanity Farms, recommended for ages 12-up, is open every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7 p.m. until midnight, plus Halloween night. The last admission is sold at 11 p.m.
Pumpkin Town Farms is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. Tickets and info: pumpkintownfarm.com.
SCARY ATTRACTIONS
Hex House/Westside Grim/Rise of the Living Dead
5610 W. Skelly Drive
Three haunted attractions can be explored in one location. The Hex House is inspired by a true story from Tulsa’s past. The Hex House, Westside Grim and Rise of the Living Dead are multi-element dark attractions. They are not recommended for children younger than 13, anyone who is pregnant or who has back, neck or heart problems or any other medical condition.
Remaining dates are Oct. 30-31. The box office is open from 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Discounted tickets can be purchased in advance.
Tickets and info: hexhouse.com
Night at the Mausoleum
Rose Hill Cemetery, 4161 E. Admiral Place
A celebration of Dia De Los Muertos Tulsa will include “Night at the Mausoleum” festivities from 4 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at Rose Hill Cemetery.
The event — “a spirited evening in a beautiful cemetery and mausoleum” — includes costume and altar contests with prize money, live music, food, art, libations and family fun. The film “Beetlejuice” will be screened at 9:30 p.m. Musical performers will include Ana Berry & Bossa, Michael Bremo and Edwin Garcia & Mezclava featuring Madalina.
Advance tickets are $10, Tickets purchased the day of the event are $15.
Tickets and info: theabbeyatrosehill.com.
Verdigris Forest of Fear
Rogers Point Park, 4001 N. Hwy 66, Catoosa
Explore the Forest of Fear haunted forest 7:30 p.m. through 11 p.m Oct. 30 and Oct. 31. It’s a fundraiser for the senior class at Verdigris High School. Entry fee is $12 (cash only) with $2 going to the Catoosa Parks and Recreation Department. For information, go to the Verdigris Forest of Fear Facebook page.
Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail
Turkey Mountain Urban Wilderness Area, 6850 S. Elwood Ave.
The Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail is a trail (three-fourths of a mile long) full of spooky surprises. Cost is $10 per person. Spooky tours start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 10 p.m. Visitors can choose their preferred day and time. Available dates are Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30.
The experience is not recommended for children under 12, the faint of heart or those with mobility issues.
Tickets and info: turkeymountainhauntedtrail.com.
The Asylum
304 W. Cherokee Ave., Nowata A still-inhabited old asylum is the setting for this established haunted attraction in Nowata. The Asylum is open from 7 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays in October, plus 7-10 p.m. Sundays in October.
Tickets and info: oklahomaasylum.com.
Psycho Path
1517 E. 106th St. North, Sperry
Who is brave enough to experience Psycho Path in its 17th season? Located in Sperry, Psycho Path features two haunted attractions, the Dark Ride and Shadow Box.
Psycho Path is open every Friday and Saturday in October. Tickets must be purchased online.
Tickets and info: psychopathhaunt.com.