Find Tulsa-area Halloween attractions both family-friendly and scary this weekend

Get a glimpse of what lives under the sea while keeping the youngsters happy at the Oklahoma Aquarium’s HallowMarine. The aquarium will host the event that will transform its Coral Cove into a spooky play area with age-appropriate games, candy and prizes. Guests can follow the Trick or Treat Trail and take time to interact with some of the marine life in the surrounding exhibits. Those who come in their Halloween finery will be eligible for prizes.