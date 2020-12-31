Find things to do on New Year's Day in the Tulsa area, state parks

A new addition to Winter Wonderland is the North Pole. The ONEOK Boathouse was transformed into Santa’s Workshop and showcases musical performances, live carolers and special appearances by a “Frozen” princess atop her castle.

Winter Wonderland activities run from 6-9 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more details, visit gatheringplace.org/events.

Museums

Catch up on some culture to begin the new year by visiting one of Tulsa’s museums. The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will be closed on New Year’s Day but will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3, for the final two days of “Hearts of our People,” its current show of art by Indigenous women. One can also stroll the grounds or check out the recently reconfigured permanent collection in the Villa Philbrook. For more, visit philbrook.org.

Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 1-3. The main exhibit is “Weaving History into Art: The Legacy of Shan Goshorn,” but the museum’s extensive collection of art and artifacts of the American West is always worth exploring. For more, visit gilcrease.org.