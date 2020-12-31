 Skip to main content
Find things to do on New Year's Day in the Tulsa area, state parks
Find things to do on New Year's Day in the Tulsa area, state parks

Want to start the new year by getting out of the house and doing something? Take a hike. Really.

In keeping with an annual tradition, Oklahoma State Parks will again host First Day Hikes beginning Friday, Jan. 1. Free, guided hikes present an opportunity to begin the year by getting outdoors and connecting with nature.

The Tulsa World scene staff compiled other Jan. 1 options for you, too. Let’s start with the hikes.

First day hikes

Twenty state parks will host guided hikes on New Year’s Day. Two parks will hold separate hikes Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2 and 3. Park staff and volunteers will lead the free hikes. For a complete list, see accompanying information that is being published with this story.

“It is our goal to promote physical fitness and wellness with these guided hikes on the first day and weekend of the new year,” Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek said in a news release.

“During the current health crisis, we encourage participants to be vigilant in staying safe during any event; even one that is outdoors. Everyone must follow recommended social distance and face covering guidelines and continue healthy habits so we can assure a safe event for all guests and state park personnel who attend the First Day Hikes.”

Parking will be free for hikers at all Oklahoma State Parks on Jan. 1.

Prefer personal hikes? Although not all Oklahoma State Parks are hosting guided hikes, park guests are encouraged to hit the trails and walk their way to health on their own time. All Oklahoma State Parks are open for outdoor visitors.

Arvest Winterfest

You can skate into 2021 at Arvest Winterfest and take advantage of an indoor ice rink at BOK Center.

Among one of many COVID-19 precautions: To help with social distancing, guests must go online (tulsawinterfest.com) to reserve a date/time to skate. Each reservation allows the skater 75 minutes of ice time once a ticket is scanned.

Guests who don’t want to skate can enter Winterfest for free. Winterfest continues through Sunday, Jan. 3.

Winter Wonderland

The annual Winter Wonderland celebration at Gathering Place has been modified to prioritize safety.

Winter Wonderland, which continues through Sunday, Jan. 3, is at and around the ONEOK Boathouse and the QuikTrip Great Lawn with socially spaced zones. Guests can walk along pathways and experience thousands of twinkling lights, strolling entertainment and a holiday market with food and seasonal gifts from local small business owners, all in open, socially distanced areas of the park.

A new addition to Winter Wonderland is the North Pole. The ONEOK Boathouse was transformed into Santa’s Workshop and showcases musical performances, live carolers and special appearances by a “Frozen” princess atop her castle.

Winter Wonderland activities run from 6-9 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more details, visit gatheringplace.org/events.

Museums

Catch up on some culture to begin the new year by visiting one of Tulsa’s museums. The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will be closed on New Year’s Day but will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3, for the final two days of “Hearts of our People,” its current show of art by Indigenous women. One can also stroll the grounds or check out the recently reconfigured permanent collection in the Villa Philbrook. For more, visit philbrook.org.

Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 1-3. The main exhibit is “Weaving History into Art: The Legacy of Shan Goshorn,” but the museum’s extensive collection of art and artifacts of the American West is always worth exploring. For more, visit gilcrease.org.

The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, 2021 E. 71st St., will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. In addition to its nationally known collection of art and historic items related to the Jewish people, the museum recently opened its greatly reimagined and powerful immersive exhibit on the history of the Holocaust. For more, visit jewishmuseumtulsa.org.

First Day Hike locations

Guided First Day Hikes will be held in the following Oklahoma state parks. All park contact numbers and hike information can be found at travelok.com.

Northeastern Oklahoma

Keystone State Park, Mannford: Meet at the park office. The first hike begins at 12:01 a.m. and the second begins at 10:30 a.m. The moderate 1.25-mile hike will be held on the Rangers Pass Trail. Afterward, hikers can enjoy coffee and hot chocolate. 918-865-4991

Osage Hills State Park, Pawhuska: Meet at the ball field at midnight for the first hike. A second hike will be held at 1 p.m. Easy 1-mile hikes will be along the Creek Loop Trail. 918-336-5635

Grand Lake State Park, Bernice: Meet at 11 a.m. at the nature center for an easy 1-mile hike along the paved Heart Healthy Trail. 918-257-8330.

Greenleaf State Park, Braggs: There will be three separate hikes. Meet at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. at the park office for an easy 1-mile hike along the paved Family Fun Trail. The 1 p.m. hike will be dog-friendly. 918-487-5196.

Sequoyah State Park, Hulbert/Sequoyah Bay State Park, Wagoner: A full day of hikes beginning at 6:45 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. will take place at Sequoyah and Sequoyah Bay state parks. All participants must register for each hike. No pets. Group sizes are limited. Sign up on Facebook or email angelina.stancampiano@travelok.com. 918-772-2108.

Southeastern Oklahoma

Arrowhead State Park on Lake Eufaula, Canadian: In 2021, the park will have two hikes. Meet at the park office at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. for a moderate 1.3-mile hike on the Trivia Trail. 918-339-2204

Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow: Meet at 11 a.m. at the Forest Heritage Center for an easy 1-mile hike along the Forest Heritage Center Tree Trail. 580-494-6300

Lake Eufaula State Park, Eufaula: Meet at 10 a.m. at the Visitor Center for an easy 1.5-mile hike on the Chinkapin Trail. 918-689-5311

Lake Wister State Park, Wister: Meet at 1 p.m. at the Ward’s Landing Shelter for a moderate 1-mile hike along the Ward’s Landing Heart Healthy Trail. 918-655-7212

McGee Creek State Park, Atoka: Meet at 1 p.m. at T-Hill in the park for an easy 1.4-mile walk through the Potapo Campground. 580-889-5822

Robbers Cave State Park, Wilburton: Two separate hikes will be held simultaneously every 3 hours. Meet at the Nature Center at 9:30 a.m. and choose your hike. The Mountain Trail hike is a moderate-to-strenuous trail that is 3 miles long and will take approximately 2 hours to complete. The Outdoor Classroom hike is 1 mile in length and will take approximately 45 minutes. Each hike will be capped at 20 people per hike. 918-465-2565/539-232-3975

Southern and Central Oklahoma

Lake Murray State Park, Ardmore: Meet at the Nature Center for two separate hikes. The first hike is at 10 a.m., and the second is at 1:30 p.m. Hikes are limited to 25 to 30 people per hike. RSVP by email in advance to bonnie.farris@travelok.com. Reservations will be taken until hikes are full.

Lake Thunderbird State Park, Norman: Meet at 11 a.m. at the Discovery Cove Nature Center for two different hikes. The first will take guests on the Nature Trail, while the second will take guests on a paved, accessible trail. 405-360-3572.

Western Oklahoma

Alabaster Caverns State Park, Freedom: Meet at the park office at 2 p.m. for an easy ½-mile hike on the Cavern Trail. 580-621-3381

Boiling Springs State Park, Woodward: Meet at the park office at 2 p.m. for an easy 1-mile hike on the River Trail. 580-256-7664

Foss State Park, Foss: Meet at the Cedar Point shelter at 2 p.m. for a moderate 2-mile hike on the Great Western Trail. 580-592-4433

Quartz Mountain State Park, Lone Wolf: Two hikes are planned. Meet at the park office at 6:15 a.m. for the sunrise hike. Hike limited to first 15 people. Car caravan to the main boat ramp, amble down the beach and watch the sunrise over Lake Altus-Lugert. For the second hike, meet at the park office at 9 a.m. Hike limited to first 15 people. Caravan to Cedar Valley, stroll around Cedar Valley. Discussion will start with brief geologic history. Woodpeckers and nuthatches should be seen. Distance traveled is approximately a mile over generally level terrain. Program will conclude about 10:45 a.m. 580-305-1964

Jan. 2

Fort Cobb State Park, Fort Cobb: Meet at 10 a.m. at the Eagles’ Nest Pavilion, CS2530 and Eagle View Road for a moderate, 3-mile hike on the Western Oaks Heart Healthy Trail. Call the park to sign up for the hike. 405-643-2249

Sunday, Jan. 3

Great Plains State Park, Mountain Park: Meet at 10 a.m. at the park office gift shop for a guided hike. It will start out easy on the Healthy Heart and Mountain Shade Campground Nature Trails (¾ mile) then go through the Granite Hills Hiking Trail, a moderate trail up to 5 miles. Pets on leash are welcome.

Quartz Mountain State Park, Lone Wolf: First Month Sunday Sunrise hike. Meet at park office at 6:15 a.m. Hike limited to first 15 people who sign up. Caravan to main boat ramp, amble down the beach and watch the sunrise over Lake Altus-Lugert. Dress in layers, for the lowest temperatures. It is always colder and damper along the lake. Distance traveled will be less than a mile over generally level terrain. Program will conclude about 7:45 a.m.

Hikers should remember to practice safe social distancing, wear face coverings or masks, weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes. Bring a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing, and don’t forget water and snacks. Pets on leashes are welcome at most hikes. Check with the park before bringing a pet.

In the event of inclement weather, information about cancellation of hikes will be available by calling the state park or at facebook.com/oklahomastateparks.

