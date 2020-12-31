Find things to do on New Year's Day in the Tulsa area, state parks

Want to start the new year by getting out of the house and doing something? Take a hike. Really.
In keeping with an annual tradition, Oklahoma State Parks will again host First Day Hikes beginning Friday, Jan. 1. Free, guided hikes present an opportunity to begin the year by getting outdoors and connecting with nature.
The Tulsa World scene staff compiled other Jan. 1 options for you, too. Let’s start with the hikes.
First day hikes
Twenty state parks will host guided hikes on New Year’s Day. Two parks will hold separate hikes Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2 and 3. Park staff and volunteers will lead the free hikes. For a complete list, see accompanying information that is being published with this story.
“It is our goal to promote physical fitness and wellness with these guided hikes on the first day and weekend of the new year,” Oklahoma State Parks Director Kris Marek said in a news release.
“During the current health crisis, we encourage participants to be vigilant in staying safe during any event; even one that is outdoors. Everyone must follow recommended social distance and face covering guidelines and continue healthy habits so we can assure a safe event for all guests and state park personnel who attend the First Day Hikes.”
Parking will be free for hikers at all Oklahoma State Parks on Jan. 1.
Prefer personal hikes? Although not all Oklahoma State Parks are hosting guided hikes, park guests are encouraged to hit the trails and walk their way to health on their own time. All Oklahoma State Parks are open for outdoor visitors.
Arvest Winterfest
You can skate into 2021 at Arvest Winterfest and take advantage of an indoor ice rink at BOK Center.
Among one of many COVID-19 precautions: To help with social distancing, guests must go online (tulsawinterfest.com) to reserve a date/time to skate. Each reservation allows the skater 75 minutes of ice time once a ticket is scanned.
Guests who don’t want to skate can enter Winterfest for free. Winterfest continues through Sunday, Jan. 3.
Winter Wonderland
The annual Winter Wonderland celebration at Gathering Place has been modified to prioritize safety.
Winter Wonderland, which continues through Sunday, Jan. 3, is at and around the ONEOK Boathouse and the QuikTrip Great Lawn with socially spaced zones. Guests can walk along pathways and experience thousands of twinkling lights, strolling entertainment and a holiday market with food and seasonal gifts from local small business owners, all in open, socially distanced areas of the park.
A new addition to Winter Wonderland is the North Pole. The ONEOK Boathouse was transformed into Santa’s Workshop and showcases musical performances, live carolers and special appearances by a “Frozen” princess atop her castle.
Winter Wonderland activities run from 6-9 p.m. and are free and open to the public. For more details, visit gatheringplace.org/events.
Museums
Catch up on some culture to begin the new year by visiting one of Tulsa’s museums. The Philbrook Museum of Art, 2727 S. Rockford Road, will be closed on New Year’s Day but will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 2-3, for the final two days of “Hearts of our People,” its current show of art by Indigenous women. One can also stroll the grounds or check out the recently reconfigured permanent collection in the Villa Philbrook. For more, visit philbrook.org.
Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Jan. 1-3. The main exhibit is “Weaving History into Art: The Legacy of Shan Goshorn,” but the museum’s extensive collection of art and artifacts of the American West is always worth exploring. For more, visit gilcrease.org.
The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art, 2021 E. 71st St., will be open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. In addition to its nationally known collection of art and historic items related to the Jewish people, the museum recently opened its greatly reimagined and powerful immersive exhibit on the history of the Holocaust. For more, visit jewishmuseumtulsa.org.
Moving forward from 2020: Can we safely get these things back in 2021?
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 45 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Gracie
Sonny
Luna
Toby
Ollie
Sable
Dandelion
Teddy
Tallulah
Percy Lou
Izzie
Frankie
Slate
Boo
Georgie
Carlos
Coco
Bonnie
Johnny
Samus
Star
Archie
Giana
Oakley
Mr. Heckles
Phoenix
Dallas
London
Sydney
Elaine
Eleanor
Dora
Diego
Lupen
Harold
Breezy
Gizmo
Percy
Gloria
Pudge
Delilah
Bruno
Buddy
Samson
Thunder
Ditch the feeling of disconnection by being in the know.
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks