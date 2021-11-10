Find out where to order your Thanksgiving dinner and pies, or dine in

Even though people are feeling more and more comfortable gathering together, as is the custom for the Thanksgiving holiday, the thought of personally preparing the sort of Norman Rockwell-inspired feast that one’s family and friends may have come to expect could be an overwhelming prospect.
Fortunately, a number of local restaurants, stores and other food businesses would be happy to take on the responsibility of roasting turkeys, candying yams, making pies and all the other assorted holiday meal prep, making the perfect Thanksgiving meal just a phone call or a web search away.
Many establishments offer fully cooked meals that can serve two to umpteen guests and come with instructions for reheating, while others allow one to choose items and quantities a la carte. Some restaurants also will be serving dine-in dinners for Thanksgiving, for those who would like someone else to the dishes as well as the cooking.
And for those who believe dessert is the most important part of the Thanksgiving meal, one can purchase pies of all flavors and fillings.
Dine-in
JANE’S DELICATESSEN
2626 E. 11th St.
918-872-0501, janesdelicatessen.com
Jane’s will be open Thanksgiving day to serve a full feast that includes a choice of roasted or smoked turkey, honey-glazed ham or seared ruby trout for the entree, served with all the traditional side dishes and finished off with a slice of pumpkin, pecan or rhubarb pie. Cost is $22 per person, and reservations are recommended. If you’d like to enjoy this feast at home, deadline for to-go orders is Nov. 21, and the cost remains the same.
SHILOH’S
2604 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow; 50160 Highway Drive, Cleveland
918-254-1500; 918-358-5815. eatshilohs.com
The Broken Arrow and Cleveland locations of this venerable source of Oklahoma-style comfort food will be serving Thanksgiving dinner with ham, turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, and choice of a vegetable side and a serving of pie, all for $17 adults, $9 youngsters. In addition, the restaurants will prepare individual entrees, sides and desserts for your at-home meal, should you desire.
FLEMING’S PRIME STEAKHOUSE
1976 Utica Square
918-712-7500, flemingssteakhouse.com
Fleming’s will be serving Thanksgiving Day at the restaurant, with a three-course menu that includes a starter, dessert and your choice of herb-roasted turkey, filet mignon or prime bone-in ribeye as the entree, starting at $49 per person (a children’s menu for $23 is also available). The full menu will also be served, beginning at 11 a.m. The Thanksgiving meal is also available for takeaway and delivery.
METRO DINER
7474 S. Olympia Ave.
918-387-3553, metrodiner.com
The Metro Diner has heat-and-serve holiday meals that feed up to eight, featuring roasted turkey or maple-glazed baked ham along with traditional sides. Festive specials such as Sausage & Gravy Chicken Tenders Waffle can be enjoyed at the restaurant on Thanksgiving Day. To-go orders must be placed by Nov. 22, with pickup Nov. 23-25. Cost ranges from $15.99 for one to $115.99 for eight.
TEXAS DE BRAZIL
7021 S. Memorial Drive
918-921-7513, texasdebrazil.com
This chain restaurant, specializing in roasted meats, will open early Thanksgiving Day to serve its full menu along with some special holiday items, such as roasted turkey, sausage stuffing, cranberry relish and sweet potato casserole. Reservations are highly recommended.
TI AMO SOUTH
6024 S. Sheridan Road
918-499-1919, tiamotulsa.com.
Ti Amo’s south Tulsa location will again host its popular Thanksgiving buffet, which features all the foods of the season, from ham and turkey to sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce. Cost is $36 adults, $15 children 12 and under. Ti Amo is also has carryout items ranging from full meals ($40-$80) to a la carte items. To-go items must be ordered by Nov. 21, with pickup on Nov. 24.
Enjoy at home
BOSTON DELI
6231 E. 61st St.
918-492-4745, thebostondeli.com
Ken Schafer and his crew have been creating holiday dinners for more than 20 years, offering a wide range of gourmet items that include Hasty-Bake smoked turkeys and brown sugar-cured ham; pork, beef and seafood entrees, various potato preparations; vegetables; gravies and sauces; and dessert items. Deadline for orders is Nov. 19, with pickup on Nov. 24.
CHERRY STREET KITCHEN
111 W. Fifth St.
918-884-3408, cherrystreetcatering@gmail.com
If you’re wanting to concentrate your culinary efforts on turning out the perfect turkey, then take advantage of Cherry Street Kitchen, which is planning on whipping up a plethora of side dishes for takeaway, including sausage and dried cherry stuffing, pecan-topped sweet potato crunch, green bean and mushroom casserole, smoked gouda scalloped potatoes, charcuterie and dessert trays, and more. Orders must be place by 2 p.m. Nov. 21.
JTR GROUP
1115 S. Lewis Ave.
918-779-6333, tulsacatering.com
The chefs of the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group will create for you the perfect Thanksgiving meal from a wide array of appetizer, entree, side dish and dessert choices, able to accommodate parties of almost any size. All orders must be placed by Nov. 21, with pickup Nov. 24. Go to tulsacatering.com for a complete list of food items available.
LAMBRUSCO’Z
1344 E. 41st St.
918-496-1246, lambruscoz.com
Lambrusco’z can supply you with a complete Thanksgiving meal — turkey, ham, dressing, potatoes starchy and sweet, vegetables and dinner rolls — in quantities that can feed two to 12 diners, ranging from $75 to $350. All items on the Thanksgiving menu can be purchased a la carte, as well as sweet and savory dishes for the next day’s breakfast, and desserts ranging from mini pies to whole cakes. Orders must be placed by Nov. 15.
LASSALLE’S
15 W. Fifth St.
918-582-6652, lassallesneworleansdeli.com
Bring a bit of the bayou to your Thanksgiving table with a Cajun deep-fried turkey breast from Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli. The breasts are brined, then injected with butter and Creole seasonings before frying. One breast can feed six to eight people, and is $40.
NOLA’S CREOLE & COCKTAILS
1334 E. Peoria Ave.
918-779-7766, nolastulsa.com
Nola’s Creole & Cocktails is helping share the Thanksgiving spirit by donating a meal to Tulsa’s historic Vernon AME Church for each Thanksgiving meal pack purchased. These packs, designed to feed four people, include fried turkey breast with Cajun gravy, “Voodoo” chicken pot pies, mirliton dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, deviled eggs, French bread and bread pudding with butter rum sauce. Cost is $85. Orders must be placed online by Nov. 22, with pickup on Nov. 25.
REASORS
Various locations
Reasor’s offers a range of ready-made holiday meals to suit whatever size party with a turkey breast dinner, turkey dinner, spiral glazed ham dinner, prime rib dinner and the Reasor’s feast (serves 12-16), sides and desserts, $39.99 to $319.99. At least 24 hours’ notice required.
RIB CRIB
Various locations
If you’re wanting to set your Thanksgiving table with a smoked turkey, a spiral-sliced ham or both from one of Tulsa’s many Rib Crib locations, you need to get your order in by Nov. 19. Cost is $52.99 for either the turkey or ham, or get both meats for $99.99. Sides and desserts are also available.
THE BACHELOR’S TABLE
918-630-0094, facebook.com/TheBachelorTable
Chef Josh Baker is offering a traditional Thanksgiving meal that should feed at least 10 hungry people, with such items as smoked or roasted boneless turkey, stuffing with giblet gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, French-style green beans, homemade cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and a peanut butter chocolate pie for dessert. Cost is $249.99. Place orders by Nov. 21 via direct messages to The Bachelor’s Table Facebook page. Pickup time will be noon Nov. 25, although delivery may be available in some instances.
THE FRESH MARKET
8015 S. Yale Ave.
918-477-7838, thefreshmarket.com
The Fresh Market can fix up your Thanksgiving table with a wide range of full meals that can serve from three to 14 diners, as well as individual items that include organic smoked turkeys, oyster stuffing and turducken. Orders will be accepted through Nov. 22 and may be picked up through Nov. 25.
THE MEAT AND CHEESE SHOW
918-408-9626, facebook.com/TheMeatAndCheeseShow
Chefs Joel Bein and Amanda Simcoe are offering an array of gourmet Thanksgiving dishes that include whole smoked or roasted turkey, smoked ham or smoked whole beef tenderloin; rosemary focaccia stuffing; “boozy” orange-ginger cranberries; and cranberry pumpkin bread pudding. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19, with pickup on Nov. 24.
THE PALACE CAFE
1301 E. 15th St.
918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com
The Palace Cafe offers two configurations of its holiday dinners, one for four to six guests, the other for 10 to 12. Meals include roast turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, French-style green beans, Brussels sprouts, cranberry relish, dinner rolls and pies — pumpkin and brown-butter pecan. Cost is $200 to $395, depending on size. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19, with pickup on Nov. 24.
For dessert
50’S DINER
1500 W. Kenosha Ave., Broken Arrow
918-806-6999, 50sdinerok.com
If pie is all you need for your Thanksgiving meal, the 50’s Diner in Broken Arrow has a dozen flavors of pie, from apple and cherry to strawberry cream and chocolate peanut butter. Whole pies are $21.99, and orders must be placed by Nov. 21, with pickup on Nov. 24.
COMMON TART
1717 E. 17th St.
918-764-8298, commontart@yahoo.com
The pie shop Common Tart is offering four special creations for this Thanksgiving season — classic pumpkin, pecan custard, cranberry tart and sweet potato — along with their regular creations. Cost is $36 for a whole pie. Quantities of the Thanksgiving pies are limited, so early orders are a necessity.
MILL BARREL DELI AND BAKERY
6120 S. Yale Ave
918-813-3621, millbarrel@icloud.com
The bakery side of this operation will have a selection of dessert items available for Thanksgiving, including fruit and cream pies, layer and sheet cakes, sweet breads and more. Quantities are limited. Pickup day is Nov. 23.
Where to buy holiday pies
Area restaurants and bakeries are among places to order holiday pies and desserts. All major supermarkets also carry pies. Most have a deadline, so customers are encouraged to order as early as possible.
Antoinette Baking Co.
207 N. Main St., 918-764-8404
Blue Moon Cafe
3512 S. Peoria Ave., 918-749-7800
Brownie’s Hamburger Stand
2130 S. Harvard Ave., 918-744-0320
6577 E. 71st St., 918-398-6615
Coffee House on Cherry Street
1502 E. 15th St., 918-779-6137
Coleman’s Bakery
118 N. Seminole Ave., Okmulgee, 918-756-0560
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
8008 E. 31st St., 918-610-0414
7128 S. Olympia Ave., 918-447-4505
9475 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso, 918-272-3445
Dilly Diner
402 E. Second St., 918-938-6382
Freeway Cafe
465 S. Sheridan Road, 918-836-8150
1547 E. Third St., 918-836-6726
5849 S. 49th West Ave., 918-292-8678
Front Porch Bakery
18435 S. Highway 66, Claremore, 918-341-7505
Hammett House
1616 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore, 918-341-7333
Le Louvre French Cafe
8313 S. Memorial Drive, 918-286-6019
Little J’s Bakeshoppe
10032 S. Sheridan Road, 918-995-7979
Lynn’s Bakery
227 W. Rogers Blvd., Skiatook, 918-396-3888
Merritt’s Bakery
3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301
9521 S. Delaware Ave., 918-296-9000
4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607
Nut House
26677 S. Highway 66, Claremore, 918-266-1604
Queenie’s
1834 Utica Square, 918-749-3481
Village Inn
2745 S. Harvard Ave., 918-742-3515
White River Fish Market
1708 N. Sheridan Road, 918-835-1910
1105 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-449-0366
