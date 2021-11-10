Find out where to order your Thanksgiving dinner and pies, or dine in

Even though people are feeling more and more comfortable gathering together, as is the custom for the Thanksgiving holiday, the thought of personally preparing the sort of Norman Rockwell-inspired feast that one’s family and friends may have come to expect could be an overwhelming prospect.

Fortunately, a number of local restaurants, stores and other food businesses would be happy to take on the responsibility of roasting turkeys, candying yams, making pies and all the other assorted holiday meal prep, making the perfect Thanksgiving meal just a phone call or a web search away.

Many establishments offer fully cooked meals that can serve two to umpteen guests and come with instructions for reheating, while others allow one to choose items and quantities a la carte. Some restaurants also will be serving dine-in dinners for Thanksgiving, for those who would like someone else to the dishes as well as the cooking.

And for those who believe dessert is the most important part of the Thanksgiving meal, one can purchase pies of all flavors and fillings.

Dine-in

JANE’S DELICATESSEN

2626 E. 11th St.