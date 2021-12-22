Find New Year's Eve celebrations around Tulsa for 2022

After another year spent plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, people everywhere are ready to close the door on 2021 in hopes of a brighter and healthier 2022.

Luckily, Tulsa has no shortage of fun happenings to help you ring in the new year. Whether you’re a fan of standup comedy, live music or you just want to party, there’s something fun for everyone.

Most events are Dec. 31, but some New Year’s Day activities are included, too.

PARTIES

Tulsa Post 1 New Year’s Eve Ball

8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 1120 E. Eighth St. tulsapost1.org

This ‘70s-themed New Year’s Eve ball will feature live music from Dejayee Tee Nicee and finger foods to snack on. Feel free to come dressed in your best ‘70s attire. This event costs $25 a person and $45 a couple.

Inner Circle Vodka Bar’s New Year’s Eve Party

4 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1 410 N. Main St. icvodkabar.com