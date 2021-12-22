Find New Year's Eve celebrations around Tulsa for 2022

After another year spent plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic, people everywhere are ready to close the door on 2021 in hopes of a brighter and healthier 2022.
Luckily, Tulsa has no shortage of fun happenings to help you ring in the new year. Whether you’re a fan of standup comedy, live music or you just want to party, there’s something fun for everyone.
Most events are Dec. 31, but some New Year’s Day activities are included, too.
PARTIES
Tulsa Post 1 New Year’s Eve Ball
8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 1120 E. Eighth St. tulsapost1.org
This ‘70s-themed New Year’s Eve ball will feature live music from Dejayee Tee Nicee and finger foods to snack on. Feel free to come dressed in your best ‘70s attire. This event costs $25 a person and $45 a couple.
Inner Circle Vodka Bar’s New Year’s Eve Party
4 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1 410 N. Main St. icvodkabar.com
Book a Winter Globe at Inner Circle Vodka Bar for your New Year’s celebrations. Globes will be available for rental in four-hour blocks and can fit up to eight people. All globes will be filled with New Year’s Eve decorations and come with two 1.75L champagne bottles for you and your group to enjoy.
Mayo Hotel’s Reflections in Red
9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1 115 W. Fifth St. themayohotel.com
The Mayo Hotel will host its Reflections in Red party in its Grand Ballroom. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, dancing, a champagne toast and more. Individual tickets as well as room packages are available for purchase online.
Greenwood Cultural Center’s Epic NYE Tulsa
9:30 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1 322 N. Greenwood Ave. greenwoodculturalcenter.com
Sassy & Classy presents a special New Year’s Eve celebration at the Greenwood Cultural Center featuring live music by DJ Mike Mike. Early bird tickets are available for purchase online for $20. Tickets are $25 at the door. Guests are encouraged to bring their own alcohol.
Margaritaville Tulsa’s Life is Good on Our Boat NYE Party
9 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 8330 Riverside Parkway margaritavilletulsa.com
Say “Bon Voyage” to 2021 at Margaritaville in River Spirit Casino. Guests are encouraged to don their favorite cruise wear to this free event featuring live music from DJ ECOG.
Maggie’s New Year’s Eve
5 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 201 E. Main St., Jenks maggiesmusicbox.com
Get down at Maggie’s Music Box this New Year’s Eve with music from the Full Flava Kings band and special guest Luna Voodoo. The venue will host a happy hour from 5-7 p.m., followed by a party from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. General admission tickets and tables are available for purchase, and are first come, first served.
Ripley’s Bar & Grill All Glown Up NYE 2022
10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1 112 S. Elgin Ave. facebook.com/ripleysbarandgrilltulsa
This “glow” party at Ripley’s Bar & Grill will feature black lights, lasers and live music from DJ Hutch. Specialty deals for bottles of champagne, slushees and shots will be available.
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Red Dirt Rangers at Osage Casino
Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 951 W. 36th St. North, Skyline Event Center osagecasino.com
Join the Red Dirt Rangers for a New Year’s concert at Osage Casino. The Stillwater natives will perform hits from their albums “Lone Chimney,” “Ranger Motel,” “Oklahoma Territory” and more.
Loony Bin New Year’s Eve with Gabriel Rutledge
10 p.m. Dec. 31 6808 S. Memorial Drive, Loony Bin tulsa.loonybincomedy.com
Award-winning comedian Gabriel Rutledge (featured on Comedy Central, Comedy.tv and Nickelodeon’s Nickmom Night Out) will perform live with special guest Lawrence Killebrew.
William Clark Green at Cain’s
Doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9:45 p.m. Dec. 31 423 N. Main St. cainsballroom.com
William Clark Green will take the stage with special guest Joshua Ray Walker for a New Year’s Eve performance at Cain’s Ballroom. All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for the virus within 48 hours of the concert.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino’s Now That’s What I Call 90s NYE
Noon Dec. 31 to 2 a.m. Jan. 1 777 W. Cherokee St., Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa, Catoosa hardrockcasinotulsa.com
Visit Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa and party like it’s 1999. Guests can enjoy live music from Jason Boland & The Stragglers as well as a live DJ set from NSYNC’s Chris Kirkpatrick, as well as 98 Degrees’ Jeff Timmons. Also, 16 guests will be chosen to win a share of $90,000 each hour from noon to 7 p.m.
Retro Rockets New Year’s Eve Blast Off
Doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m. Dec. 31 308 S. Lansing Ave. studio308tulsa.com
Visit Studio 308 for a night of space age rock & roll with a performance by the Retro Rockets. Tickets are available for purchase online.
FITNESS AND WELLNESS
Race Into the New Year by Runner’s World
Fun run, 11 p.m.; 5K, 11:45 p.m. Dec. 31 21st Street and South Jackson Avenue raceintothenewyear.itsyourrace.com
Hit the ground running this New Year. Runners are encouraged to rock their favorite onesies and participate in the fun run, beginning at 11 p.m., or the timed 5K race, starting at 11:45 p.m. There will be fireworks at midnight and treats at the finish line.
Be Love Yoga Studio’s Breathwork Circle
6-9 p.m. Dec. 31 1310 E. Sixth St. beloveyogastudio.com
Start the new year on the right foot by joining Hailey from Be Love Yoga Studio for a two-hour breathwork session. Attendees will set an intention for the session and the new year and go into a breathwork practice meant to encourage oxygen flow throughout the body and brain, give the immune system a boost, increase creativity, work through emotions and more.
Turkey Mountain’s First Day Hike and Scavenger Hunt
8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 1 6850 S. Elwood Ave. riverparks.org
Get your 2022 off to a great start by enjoying a New Year’s Day hike at Turkey Mountain. The Tulsa Urban Wilderness Coalition and River Parks Authority will place secret boxes of prizes along several trails at Turkey Mountain for whoever finds them to keep.
FAMILY FUN
Will Rogers Movie Night and Party
6:30-10 p.m. Dec. 31 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd. willrogers.com
The Will Rogers Memorial Museum will host a night of family-friendly fun, including the featured film “Life Begins at 40,” with free popcorn. A New Year’s Eve celebration will follow the screening.
New Year’s Eve Countdown
Kids skate 1-4 p.m.; adults skate 7 p.m.-1 a.m. Dec. 31 401 E. Broadway Court, Unit B, Sand Springs skatescenter.com
For a fun time for kids and adults alike, visit SKATES Rollertainment in Sand Springs on New Year’s Eve. The rink will feature a kids roller skating session from 1-4 p.m., followed by an adults skate from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests can look forward to a balloon drop, a live DJ and even an indoor snowball fight.
New Year’s Eve at Andy B’s
6 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1 a.m. Jan. 1 8711 S. Lewis Ave. bowlandybs.com
Celebrate the new year by hitting the lanes at Andy B’s. Celebration packages are available for purchase that include family-friendly as well as late-night options. Guests can enjoy snacks and appetizers, entrees, desserts and a full bar.
New Year’s at Got Wood Axe Throwing Co.
8:50 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:10 a.m. Jan. 1 7744 N. Owasso Expressway gotwoodaxe.com
2021 was a frustrating year — air out your grievances by throwing an ax or two at Got Wood Axe Throwing Co. in Owasso. Guests in groups of four or fewer can enjoy unlimited ax throwing for purchase by the hour while enjoying vinyl records spun by The Weekend Jams.
FOR COUPLES
Dinner & Stay at the Tulsa Club Hotel
Dec. 31
115 E. Fifth St. facebook.com/tulsaclub
Secure your New Year’s Eve plans by booking a special package at the Tulsa Club Hotel that includes dinner reservations and an overnight stay.
Rockin’ the Rose New Year’s Eve
7 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 31 3300 S. Elm Place, Broken Arrow facebook.com/watersedgeba
Spend your New Year’s Eve enjoying wine and good music at Broken Arrow’s Waters Edge Winery on the Rose. There will be games and activities offered throughout the evening, concluding in a champagne toast at midnight. Guests will hear special performances from the band Bedlam as well as Derek St. Holmes from the Ted Nugent Band.
