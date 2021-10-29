Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Tulsa hosting Music Cities Convention in November 2022
Entertainment

Tulsa hosting Music Cities Convention in November 2022

  • Updated

Global policymakers, music industry professionals, academics, brands and city leaders will meet in Tulsa Nov. 2-5, 2022, for the 11th Music Cities Convention, described in a news release as the largest and most extensive gathering on the topic of music cities in the world.