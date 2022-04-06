Find Easter egg hunts, events throughout the Tulsa area

Easter — whether one marks the day with reverence or frivolity — is at its essence a celebration of renewal, of life beginning again with the coming of spring.

Most Tulsa Protestant and Catholic churches will hold special services that focus on the final week of Jesus’ mortal life, culminating in Easter Sunday services April 17.

At the same time, local organizations and businesses will be offering an array of family-oriented activities associated with the equally long-lived tradition of an oversized rabbit secreting unusually colored eggs all over creation, for young and old to gather.

Here are a few of the Easter-related activities that are going on around town.

Egg hunts & photo ops

Bunny Photo ExperienceWoodland Hills Mall, 7021 S. Memorial Drive

Woodland Hills Mall is again hosting photo ops with the Easter Bunny, through Saturday, April 16. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Sundays, when the hours are noon to 6 p.m. Reserving a specific time is highly recommended, as it will ensure a short wait for one’s photo.

Easter Bunny PhotosBass Pro Shop, 101 Bass Pro Drive, Broken Arrow 918-355-7600, basspro.com The Easter Bunny will set up shop for portraits at Bass Pro April 9-17. The first 4x6-inch image is free, but special packages are available at an additional cost. All sittings must be reserved in advance.

Easter Egg HuntAmerican Legion Post No. 1, 1120 E. Eighth St. tulsapost1.org The nation’s oldest continuously operating American Legion post will host its annual Easter Egg Hunt starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9. Hunts will be arranged for age groups, with those 2 years old and younger setting off at 11 a.m., ages 3 to 5 at 11:30 a.m. and everyone else commencing their searches at noon.

Easter Egg HuntAnimal Aid of Tulsa, 6811 E. 21st St. animalaid.org Let your inner bloodhound run wild at this event, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9. The hunt is for youngsters ages 12 and younger, and will be conducted according to age groups, to give everyone a chance. A picture booth and face-painting station will be available, as well as the Easter Bunny itself. Cost is $15, with all proceeds going to Animal Aid’s ongoing efforts to save sick and injured dogs and cats in the Tulsa area.

Cascia Hall Easter Egg HuntCascia Hall Preparatory School, 2520 S. Yorktown Ave. 918-746-2600, casciahall.com

The annual Cascia Hall Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Cascia Hall Alumni Association, will take place beginning at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at the school. The Easter Bunny will be on hand for a photograph or two.

Easter Egg Hunt

for the DogsReed Park, 4233 S. Yukon Ave. 918-596-4307, facebook.com/reedparktulsa Bring your faithful four-footed companion to Reed Park for a special dogs-only Easter egg hunt, 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10. All eggs will be filled with a dog treat or a prize ticket. The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals will be on hand to provide microchipping for $10, and metal engraved dog tags for $5. Double D Delightful Dogs Rescue will also have a number of dogs looking for their forever homes. All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash. (Please DO NOT bring aggressive dogs to the event.)

Family Easter Egg HuntReed Park & Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave. 918-596-4307, facebook.com/reedparktulsa Bring your children ages 2 to 12 to Tulsa’s Reed Park for a family Easter egg hunt, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. The Easter Bunny will be on hand, as well.

Bikes & Balls Easter EventWhiteside Park Community Center, 4009 S. Pittsburg Ave. 918-596-1525 This event, set for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, is geared for youngsters ages 1 to 5, with Easter-themed crafts and activities, and the chance to get up close with real bunny rabbits, thanks to Wind Walker Rabbitry. Cost is $1 per child, while adults are allowed in for free.

Easter Eve Service

and Egg HuntBoston Avenue United Methodist Church, 1301 S. Boston Ave. 918-583-5181, bostonavenue.org Tulsa’s most iconic house of worship is offering a mix of the sacred and the secular, with an interactive family service beginning at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, featuring youngsters leading the congregation in songs and readings from the Bible that tell the story of the Resurrection, followed by an Easter egg hunt that will include appearances by animals real (miniature donkeys) and fanciful (the Easter Bunny), all of whom will pose happily for photographs.

Community

Easter Egg HuntBrookside Collective Park, 3737 S. Peoria Ave. communitybrookside.com Community Brookside Church will host its annual Community Easter Egg Hunt 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16, which will feature bounce houses, crafts, cookie decorating and games. The Easter egg hunt itself, which will have thousands of toy- and candy-filled eggs to find, is for children up to fifth grade.

Easter Egg HuntSt. James Church, 5050 E. 111th St. South sjc.church St. James Church will host an Easter Egg Hunt, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 16, featuring some 10,000 hidden eggs, as well as bounce houses, crafts, a photo booth and more. The hunt is for children up to fifth grade and will be divided into age groups, to give all a better chance at finding the goodies.

Easter Egg HuntOklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive, Jenks 918-296-3474, okaquarium.org The Oklahoma Aquarium will host an Easter egg hunt beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 16, on its riverfront backyard, where youngsters will search for eco-friendly bags with candy inside. Hunts will be by age, with those up to age 6 starting at 2 p.m., and children 7-12 starting at 3 p.m. Cost is $13.95 children, $17.95 adults.

Easter Egg HuntChallenger 7 Park, 3909 W. 41st St. The Challenger 7 Park is hosting an all-ages Easter egg hunt 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 17, which will include games, bounce houses, Easter egg decorating, face-painting and an egg hunt that will be conducted by age groups. There will even be a few “golden” eggs for adults to find.

SWEETS & TREATS

Sweet Tooth Candy & Gifts3541 S. Harvard Ave. 918-712-8785, sweettoothtulsa.com Sweet Tooth is again offering its “Build a Basket” promotion for Easter, which allows customers to create a custom Easter basket, either by selecting items in store or ordering over the phone. Just select the items you wish to be included in the basket, which must total at least $35, and the Sweet Tooth staff will assemble the gift, complete with a cellophane wrap and custom bow. Deadline for ordering baskets is April 16.

Glacier Confection1902 Utica Square 539-424-5992, glacierconfection.com Glacier Confection offers a variety of specials for Easter, including rabbit-shaped gift boxes, chocolate truffle eggs and the always popular chocolate bunnies, as well as its perennial selection of high-quality, hand-made chocolates. Easter selection ranges from $10 bunnies in milk, dark and white chocolate, to a three-tiered gift box tower with 42 truffles for $95.

Merritt’s Bakery3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301 4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607 9521-G S. Delaware Ave., 918-296-9000

merrittsbakery.com Merritt’s offers a wide range of baked goods and treats, including bunny cakes, decorated cookies, hot cross buns, Greek Easter bread, brownie pops and more. You can also arrange for your order to be picked up at the Merritt’s outlet nearest you.

Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery6527 E. 91st St. 918-622-2537, ludgersbavariancakery.com Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery this Easter offers an array of treats, such as its Easter Parfaits, made with three flavors of its Bavarian cream cheesecake filling, cream puffs and cupcakes. One can also have a special Easter message applied to any of the bakery’s line of cakes for an additional $5.

Nouveau Chocolate205 S. Main St., Broken Arrow 918-258-2877, nouveauchocolate.com This shop specializes in handmade chocolates based on traditional Belgian chocolate recipes, and it goes all out for Easter, with 4-inch and 8-inch bunnies, decorated chocolate-covered marshmallows, and chocolate-dipped Peeps.

