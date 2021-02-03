Find delicious dinners, sweet treats for Valentine’s Day

Sharing a meal and some time with your sweetheart is one of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Several restaurants, chocolate shops and bakeries have offered their upcoming meal plans and specials. There’s still time to plan reservations at an area restaurant or pick up something to eat with someone who you love.
Here's a list of dinner specials and sweet offerings.
Dinners
The Palace Cafe
1301 E. 15th St.
918-582-4321, palacetulsa.com
If you would like to dine at the Palace Cafe on Valentine’s Day, you will be served a six-course tasting menu that includes grilled oysters, roast beet salad, grilled octopus with roasted chanterelles, a sea bass Napoleon, a sous-vide sirloin and raspberry ice cream bar. If you would prefer to dine at home, the cafe also has a takeaway option: a four-course meal centered around an entree of salmon or sirloin. Dine-in menu is $85 per person, with additional charge for wine pairing; takeaway is $90 for two. Reservations required.
In the Raw
3321 S. Peoria Ave., 110 N. Elgin Ave., 6151 S. Sheridan Road
The three Tulsa locations for this long-lived sushi landmark will offer some special items that will be available Feb. 12-14. They include a hot crab dip ($10); a tomato-cucumber-avocado salad with spiced shrimp ($16); a new twist on “surf and turf,” with an 8-ounce filet with tempura-battered lobster bites and blackened shrimp ($80); and two cocktails, the Heart Catch Thump and the Lavender Bee’s Knees ($12 each). Reservations are recommended.
The Meat & Cheese Show
918-408-9626, facebook.com/TheMeatAndCheeseShow
Indulge in a four-course meal prepared by chefs Joel Bein and Amanda Simcoe that includes a salad of spicy greens and citrus fruits with a pink peppercorn dressing, choice of lobster bisque or truffled vichyssoise, au gratin potatoes, roasted mushrooms and asparagus, with a choice of protein: prime filet, salmon amandine, ras al hanout rack of lamb or dry-aged prime rib-eye tomahawk steak. Price depends on protein choice. Add an order of caviar for $125. Deadline to order is Tuesday, Feb. 9, and pickup date is Saturday, Feb. 13.
Cox Business Convention Center
100 Civic Center
ASM Tulsa, the company that handles the Cox Business Convention Center, has been showing off its new renovations with a series of themed meals. For February, that theme is “For the Love...,” a six-course meal designed by executive chef Devin Levine with each course paired with a special cocktail. The menu includes Provencal white asparagus, potato-crusted sea scallops, Bacon & Eggs (pork belly with a one-eyed Susan egg), quail breast with wild mushrooms and foie gras, braised Black Angus beef short rib and Chocolat et Café for dessert. Cost is $99 per person. For an additional $29, one can add a vanilla-raspberry cheesecake for two to take home. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Tickets available at eventbrite.com
Oren
3509 S. Peoria Ave.
918 764 9699, orenrestaurant.com
Valentine’s Day at Oren is celebrated with a multicourse tasting menu, featuring fried Castelvetrano olives, a chilled Dungeness crab salad and chickpea panisse; Willamette Valley rack of lamb with roasted garlic jus, brioche dinner rolls, green goddess vegetable salad, potato mille-feuille and roasted mushrooms; with chocolate ganache cake for dessert. Cost is $185 per couple, and reservations are required.
Margaret’s German Restaurant
5107 S. Sheridan Road in the Farm Shopping Center
918-622-3747, margaretsgermanrestaurant.com
The Valentine’s Day dinner special at Margaret’s German Restaurant includes a vegetable fritter with mustard sauce, cream of forest mushroom soup, roasted beet salad with goat cheese and a clementine vinaigrette, pan-seared pork chop with apple-Riesling cream and gratin dauphinois, osso bucco with lemon-thyme risotto and raspberry creme brulee. Seating at 6 p.m., and cost is $75 per person. Reservations are required.
Cumin Flavor of India
8242 E. 71st St.
918-872-7900, ordercuminflavorofindia.com
Treat your valentine to a taste of India, with an all-day buffet featuring all manner of Indian foods, from appetizers to desserts, including vegetarian dishes, which will be available Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12-14, for $15.99 per person. Menu items will also be available for takeaway for those who prefer dining at home. Tables for the Valentine’s Day buffet should be reserved.
918 Maples Cafe & Catering
8151 E. 21st St.
918-402-4981, 918maplescatering.com
918 Maples offers a four-course meal for the Valentine’s Day weekend, 5-10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Feb. 12-14. The menu includes spinach dip, a strawberry salad with feta cheese, onion and cucumber; choice of airline chicken breast, grilled salmon or grilled rib-eye, each accompanied by asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes; and cheesecake for dessert. Cost is $110 per couple, and reservations are required.
Metro Diner
7474 S. Olympia Ave. in Tulsa Hills
918-387-3553, metrodiner.com
Valentine’s Day is Sunday, a favorite day for brunch. To that end, Metro Diner will serve a Valentine’s Day Brunch on Feb. 14 featuring comfort food favorites, including chicken and waffles, croissant French toast, biscuits and gravy, a selection of egg dishes, as well as mimosas and Bloody Marys for $2.99.
Bonefish Grill
4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
918-252-3474, bonefishgrill.com
Celebrate romance with the ultimate surf-and-turf meal — a 7-ounce filet and a steamed cold-water lobster tail ($35.90), which can be paired with Bonefish Grill’s exclusive 20th Anniversary Weedon Island Wine Blend. This special will be available Feb. 4-15 and can be enjoyed at the restaurant or takeaway (delivery not available for this special).
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
11021 E. 71st St.
918-254-8888, carrabbas.com
Carrabba’s will offer a special four-course Valentine’s Day meal for two Feb. 9-15 for $50. The menu offers a choice of appetizer, salad or soup, entree and dessert. Entree choices are lasagna, fettucine Carrabba, chicken Bryan, chicken marsala or a grilled sirloin. The special is available for dine-in and takeaway.
SWEETS
Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery
6527 E. 91st St.
918-622-2537, ludgersbavariancakery.com
Ludger’s has all sorts of sweet treats to present to one’s valentine, such as a Valentine Cake, a 6-inch, heart-shaped Bavarian cream cheesecake covered in chocolate ganache and topped with a buttercream red rose ($26.95); chocolate-covered strawberries ($13.95 for six, $26.95 for 12) and Heartbreaker Chocolate Hearts ($20) that must be cracked open to reveal the treats inside, as well as cookies, cupcakes and cakeballs. Delivery, as well as is in-store pickup, is available.
Queenie’s Plus
1816 Utica Square
918-749-3481, queeniesoftulsa.com
Queenie’s will be offering a wide array of special dessert items for Valentine’s Day, from chocolate-covered strawberries and iced cookies to miniature pies, cakes and cheesecakes, to full-sized strawberry cream cakes, chocolate raspberry cakes and much more.
Rose Rock Microcreamery
502 E. Third St., upper level of The Boxyard
Rose Rock Microcreamery will deliver to you a pint of its Madagascar Vanilla ice cream that one can use to top a pair of house-made almond apple tarts and drizzle with Ghirardelli caramel sauce, all for $30. Delivery orders must be placed by Wednesday, Feb. 10. The almond apple tarts will also be available at the shop for $8 each. To order delivery, email to orders@roserockcreamery.com.
Glacier Chocolate
1902 Utica Square, 209 E. Archer St.
539-424-5992, glacierchocolate.com
Glacier has several specials for this season of romance, from large heart-shaped boxes filled with an assortment of chocolates to specialty boxes containing heart-shaped truffles. There is even an option if your valentine is a vegan. Also, the Glacier Dessert Bar in the Tulsa Arts District will host “Romance and Music,” featuring singer-musician Mark Gibson, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13.
Cricket & Fig Chocolate
5800 S. Lewis Ave.
918-271-5199, cricketandfig.com
Chef Randy Page is offering a collection of special seasonal chocolates in luxurious heart-shaped boxes and taking pre-orders for chocolate-covered strawberries. In addition, Cricket & Fig will have special desserts for two, including molten chocolate cake, red velvet cake and cheesecake. One can stop by early and sample the daily lunch specials after selecting one’s Valentine’s Day treats.
Nouveau Chocolates
205 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
918-258-2877, nouveauchocolate.com
Nouveau Chocolates offers delivery, as well as pickup service, for its Belgian-style chocolate creations, which include long-stemmed strawberries dipped in chocolate, heart-shaped cocoa bombs and “heartbreaker” creations, where one hammers a chocolate shell to get at more goodies.