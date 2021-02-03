Find delicious dinners, sweet treats for Valentine’s Day

Sharing a meal and some time with your sweetheart is one of the best ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Several restaurants, chocolate shops and bakeries have offered their upcoming meal plans and specials. There’s still time to plan reservations at an area restaurant or pick up something to eat with someone who you love.

Here's a list of dinner specials and sweet offerings.

Dinners

The Palace Cafe

1301 E. 15th St.

If you would like to dine at the Palace Cafe on Valentine’s Day, you will be served a six-course tasting menu that includes grilled oysters, roast beet salad, grilled octopus with roasted chanterelles, a sea bass Napoleon, a sous-vide sirloin and raspberry ice cream bar. If you would prefer to dine at home, the cafe also has a takeaway option: a four-course meal centered around an entree of salmon or sirloin. Dine-in menu is $85 per person, with additional charge for wine pairing; takeaway is $90 for two. Reservations required.

In the Raw

3321 S. Peoria Ave., 110 N. Elgin Ave., 6151 S. Sheridan Road