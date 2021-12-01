Find a list of local holiday stage productions, including Tulsa Ballet's new 'Nutcracker'

“The Nutcracker” has been a part of Tulsa Ballet since the company was founded in 1956, and in that time this Christmas-themed ballet, set to the iconic score by Piotr Tchaikovsky, has become one of the major events of Tulsa’s holiday season.
This year, Tulsa Ballet will debut a brand new version of the ballet, choreographed by Val Caniparoli and Ma Cong, that will take a more traditional approach to the ballet’s story, while incorporating as much innovative dancing and 21st century stagecraft wizardry as possible.
And it’s taken only eight years for this to happen.
In 2002, the company gave the final performances of the production created by company founders Roman Jasinski and Moscelyne Larkin, which had been performed for more than 30 years. The next year, a new “Nutcracker,” choreographed by artistic director Marcello Angelini that took a radically new approach to the story, premiered.
“When we created that production,” Angelini said, “we planned for it to run for 10 years. That decision impacted such things as the materials we would use for such things as the costumes — these beautiful but fairly delicate materials that looked gorgeous on stage but took a lot of work to maintain.”
While the new version at first was somewhat coolly received by some audiences, as time passed, the ballet continued to grow in popularity.
“Every year we were setting and breaking ticket sale records, so we were a little reluctant to change,” Angelini said. “But things reached the point where we knew the time had come for a new ‘Nutcracker.’”
Unfortunately, that time was December 2020 — when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height. Tulsa Ballet put together a special program, “The Lost Nutcracker,” that put a humorous spin on the fact that the company’s regular holiday production could not be presented.
“And it also gave us the opportunity to raise more money to make the new ‘Nutcracker’ as good as it could be,” Angelini said, adding that the budget for the new production is $1.5 million.
Angelini wanted the company’s new “Nutcracker” to return to its original 19th century German setting, following a young girl who finds herself magically transported from a battle between toy soldiers and mischievous mice to a kingdom of all things sweet when the nutcracker toy she is given as a gift comes to life.
“Val has been part of San Francisco Ballet for most of his career, which is where ‘The Nutcracker’ was first performed in America,” Angelini said. “He’s created four other ‘Nutcrackers’ in the past, so he knows — practically on a cellular level — what it takes to create a successful ‘Nutcracker.’
“Ma, on the other hand, did not grow up with the tradition of ‘The Nutcracker,’ so he takes a more innovative approach,” he said.
Caniparoli worked primarily on the first part of the ballet, a family Christmas party where the heroine is presented with a nutcracker by the mysterious toy maker Drosselmeyer, while Cong was entrusted with the more fanciful sections, such as the “Snow” scene and the “Kingdom of the Sweets.”
“While they worked together on the story, and interacted throughout the process, there is still a very definite difference in their choreography,” Angelini said. “It’s another way to show how our main character moves from a world of reality into a world of fantasy.”
The production, designed by noted New Zealand stage designer Tracy Grant Lord, features lavish costumes, mobile set designs and state-of-the-art projections.
“Val and Ma have created a unique work that I think will more than satisfy audiences,” Angelini said, “whether they are long-time fans of the ballet or coming to ‘The Nutcracker’ for the first time.”
“The Nutcracker,” presented by Tulsa Ballet
7 p.m. Dec. 10, 16-17; 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18; 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
$25-$108. 918-749-6006, tulsaballet.org
THEATER
“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” presented by Clark Youth Theatre
7:30 p.m. Dec. 2-4 and 9-11; 2 p.m. Dec. 5 and 12, at Henthorne PAC, 4825 S. Quaker Ave.
This is the 39th year that Clark Youth Theatre has staged this popular holiday comedy about a family of hellions who discover the true meaning of the holiday season when they decide to crash the local church’s Christmas play. Clark is offering the choice of in-person as well as virtual viewing of this show.
“Doubt: A Parable,” presented by World Stage Theater
8 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. 5, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
$15-$25. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
Not everyone wants nothing but sugarplums and candy canes this time of year, so World Stage Theatre is presenting John Patrick Shanley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning drama “Doubt,” about a rigidly conservative nun who suspects that the new priest may have sexually abused a student at the school she runs.
“Million Dollar Quartet Christmas”
7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd.
$10-$45. 918-337-2787, bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com
The new version of the popular jukebox musical brings together Johnny Cash (performed by Owasso native Bill Scott Sheets), Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with an evening of holidays hits.
“Santa Claus Conquers the Martians,” presented by Broken Arrow Community Playhouse
7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 10, 2 p.m. Dec. 4-5, 11-12, at the Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, 1800 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
$20-$22. 918-258-0077, bacptheatre.com
The 1964 film “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians” is considered one of the worst movies ever made — so why not turn it into a stage comedy? Mark Landon Smith adapted the script, which is directed by Mollie McBride-Rogers.
“Miracle on Route 66,” presented by Sapulpa Community Theatre
7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 10-11, 2 p.m. Dec. 4-15 and 12, at the theater, 124 S. Water St., Sapulpa
$5-$12. 918-227-2169, sapulpatheatre.org
Valerie Speaks’ original play, which is receiving a world premiere, is a backstage comedy, as the “Sapulsatoosa Theater” readies its annual holiday production, only to have just about everything go spectacularly, and comically, wrong.
“Scrooge’s Christmas,” presented by Sand Springs Community Theater
2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 2 p.m. Dec. five, at the Former Ninth Grade Center Auditorium, Fourth Street and Garfield Avenue, Sand Springs
$5. 918-245-1355
A new take on Charles Dickens’ classic tale, as the miserly Scrooge is confronted by his past, present and future one Christmas Eve night. The evening also features original works by the company’s Young Page Players about the spirit of Christmas.
“A Christmas Carol,” presented by American Theatre Company
7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 15-18, and 20-23, 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
$22-$38. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge comes to life in this now-classic production, adapted by ATC founding members Bob Odle, who wrote the show’s book, and the late Richard Averill, who wrote the songs. Karl Krause returns in his signature role as Scrooge, who over the course of one eventful December evening discovers the true spirit of Christmas with the help of several ghostly visitors.
“The Elf on the Shelf”
2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 12, at the Tulsa Theater, 105 W. Reconciliation Way.
$29.95-$84.95. tulsatheater.com.
The popular children’s book — and source of countless Christmas memes — is now a musical that comes to the Tulsa Theater for one show only. “The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Musical” is the story of Santa’s “scout elves,” who travel the world to see if children are being naughty or nice. A VIP package with a cast meet-and-greet and photo opportunities is available.
“Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” presented by the Broken Arrow PAC Spotlight Series
7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
$35-$75. 918-259-5778, bapac.com
The classic stop-action animation tale of a collection of North Pole misfits, from Hermey the Elf who wants to be a dentist, to the easily befuddled prospector Yukon Cornelius to the neon-nosed titled character, who come together to help save Christmas is now a stage musical designed to resemble the look and sound of the original TV special.
MUSIC
“Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Re-Opening Tour”
7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Broken Arrow PAC, 701 S. Main St., Broken Arrow.
$35-$75. 918-259-5778, bapac.com
Arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee, along with a cadre of talented musicians and singers, created an Internet sensation with Postmodern Jukebox, performing contemporary hits by artists ranging from Lady Gaga and The Strokes to Katy Perry and the White Stripes, arranged in the style of classic pop, vintage jazz and swing.
“The Polar Express in Concert,” presented by the Tulsa Symphony
7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
$20-$64.50. 918-584-3645, tulsasymphony.org.
Chris Van Allsburg’s classic tale of a young boy’s Christmas Eve journey to the North Pole aboard a very unusual train was translated into a unique animated film by director Robert Zemeckis, and starring Tom Hanks in a variety of roles. The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, with guest conductor Ron Spigelman, will perform the Alan Silvestri score as the film is shown on a giant screen.
Handel’s “Messiah,” presented by the Bartlesville Choral Society
2 p.m. Dec. 5, at Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd.
$13-$25. 918-337-2787, bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com
Susan Mueller, who served as music director for the Bartlesville Choral Society for more than 30 years, will return to the podium to conduct this performance of Handel’s enduring oratorio.
The Grady Nichols Christmas Show
7 p.m. Dec. 7, at the Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.
$25-$55. mabeecenter.com
Tulsa’s smooth jazz saxophone master brings together vocalists including Andy Chrisman, Kelly Ford, Marry Cogan and Tony Mason for an evening of holiday music from some of the most popular modern holiday films, including “Elf,” “Scrooged,” “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Proceeds benefit ALS Patient Services Outreach.
“Behold, a Star!” presented by Council Oak Men’s Chorale
8 p.m. Dec. 7, 9-10, at Fellowship Congregation Church, 2900 S. Harvard Ave.
$20. counciloak.org
The Council Oak Men’s Chorale returns to performing after a nearly two-year hiatus with the holiday program, “Behold, a Star!” The evening will include a number of holiday favorites, such as “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “White Christmas,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “The Christmas Song,” and “Carols a-Round.” In addition to the choral works, various pieces will feature members of the chorale in solo and duet arrangements.
Tulsa Festival Ringers, presented by the Tulsa PAC Trust
11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m., at the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St.
918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
One of the most popular guests of the Tulsa PAC Trust’s Brown Bag It series of free daytime concerts is the Tulsa Festival Ringers, which puts on an annual holiday concert. Admission is free, and those attended are encouraged to bring a sack lunch to enjoy during the performance.
“Christmas in Tulsa,” presented by the Signature Symphony
7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
$35-$75. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
The Signature Symphony returns to the VanTrease stage for the first time in nearly two years for its annual “Christmas in Tulsa” concert. This year’s concert will feature holiday favorites performed by past Tulsa Sings! competition finalists led by Broadway star Scott Coulter.
DANCE
“The Nutcracker,” presented by South Tulsa Children’s Ballet
7 p.m. Dec. 3, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4, Destiny Church 1700 S. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow
$25-$40. southtulsachildrensballet.org
Since 2002, South Tulsa Children’s Ballet has provided the opportunity for any young dancer to be part of a production of “The Nutcracker.” The company also provides its audience with the chance to watch each performance remotely, if they wish.
“The Nutcracker,” presented by Bartlesville Civic Ballet
7:30 p.m. Dec. 19, 2 p.m. Dec. 19, at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd.
$13-$25. 918-337-2787, bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com
Local dancers and professional guest artists come together for this production of the classic holiday ballet, featuring the music of Tchaikovsky.
