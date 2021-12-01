Find a list of local holiday stage productions, including Tulsa Ballet's new 'Nutcracker'

“Every year we were setting and breaking ticket sale records, so we were a little reluctant to change,” Angelini said. “But things reached the point where we knew the time had come for a new ‘Nutcracker.’”

Unfortunately, that time was December 2020 — when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its height. Tulsa Ballet put together a special program, “The Lost Nutcracker,” that put a humorous spin on the fact that the company’s regular holiday production could not be presented.

“And it also gave us the opportunity to raise more money to make the new ‘Nutcracker’ as good as it could be,” Angelini said, adding that the budget for the new production is $1.5 million.

Angelini wanted the company’s new “Nutcracker” to return to its original 19th century German setting, following a young girl who finds herself magically transported from a battle between toy soldiers and mischievous mice to a kingdom of all things sweet when the nutcracker toy she is given as a gift comes to life.

“Val has been part of San Francisco Ballet for most of his career, which is where ‘The Nutcracker’ was first performed in America,” Angelini said. “He’s created four other ‘Nutcrackers’ in the past, so he knows — practically on a cellular level — what it takes to create a successful ‘Nutcracker.’