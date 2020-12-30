Final Alex Trebek-hosted episodes of 'Jeopardy' scheduled to air

Longtime “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died Nov. 8 at the age of 80.

Some episodes of “Jeopardy!” with Trebek at the helm have yet to be aired.

The final Trebek episodes are scheduled to be shown starting at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, through Friday, Jan. 8, on KTUL channel 8. All five episodes were taped in late October, according to a news release, and, at the time, no one knew those episodes would be his last.

“Jeopardy!” announced that viewers will want to make sure to catch the start of Monday’s show because Trebek will deliver “a powerful message about the season of giving.”

A special tribute to the life and work of Trebek will be shown at the end of the Jan. 8 episode.

Trebek hosted “Jeopardy!” for 36 years. Tulsa’s MacKenzie Jones was one of the quiz show’s biggest winners during his final season. Jones was an eight-time winner in episodes that aired in February. Her streak is tied for the second-longest of 2020 and her $204,808 in winnings ranks third-best for the year.