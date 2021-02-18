Film Noir Theatre's new season includes movie that sparked 'Dragnet' TV series

Lovers of classic TV should be familiar with “Dragnet.”
But do you know the story behind the story?
For the big picture, you’ll need to watch a motion picture.
The sixth season of Film Noir Theatre will launch at 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, on RSU-TV. John Wooley, who co-hosts the film series with Ana Berry, said all selections this season are acknowledged classics in the genre.
Among films that will be shown is 1948’s “He Walked by Night.” Actor Jack Webb isn’t the star of “He Walked By Night,” but he’s in the cast and made his first credited movie appearance in the heavy-on-police-procedure film. Webb left the movie with the idea to create “Dragnet,” which debuted as a radio series in 1949 and as a TV series in 1951.
Wooley explains: “There was a guy from the LAPD who was a technical adviser on ‘He Walked by Night,’ so he was on the set and he and Webb got to talking. He told Webb somebody ought to do a TV series about these real-life cases that we have had in Los Angeles. Webb, who already sort of had that monotone delivery, was doing PI shows mostly out of San Francisco at the time on the radio. ‘Pat Novak, For Hire’ was one of his radio shows. And he said, ‘Yeah, it’s a pretty good idea,’ and that’s how Dragnet came along.”
“He Walks by Night” isn’t the season-starter for Film Noir Theatre. It’s scheduled a few weeks down the line. The season will be christened with 1949’s “Too Late for Tears,” which Wooley described as quintessential film noir.
“It has, for my money, the greatest femme fatale ever in film noir and that’s Lizabeth Scott and she is just great in this,” he said. “We kind of start with one that has all the elements.”
Also among season six offerings will be 1945’s “Scarlet Street,” which Wooley said is one of the all-time greats in the genre and features a wonderful performance from Edward G. Robinson as a meek cashier with the soul of an artist.
Wooley is pleased Film Noir Theatre has gained a following. It airs on channel 35.1 and on cable and satellite systems that carry RSU-TV.
Wooley, asked about the genre’s appeal, said it appeals to people’s cynicisms about life “because a lot of times films noir do not end well at all for the people involved.”
And even though the term film noir comes from France and there have been films of the genre made in other countries, Wooley said there is something “really American” about film noir.
“It’s about the disillusionment,” he said, adding that the same thing gave birth to the hard-boiled detective (an American invention) between World War I and World War II.
“There was a post-World War I cynicism in the ‘20s, and then the stock market crash, and that sort of brought the hard-boiled detective into being — not the polite crime-solver that had been really the mainstay of mystery writing before that. In a way I see kind of film noir as kind of taking the hard-boiled detective thing one step further,” Wooley said.
Elaborating on cynicism, Wooley used the phrase “scratch a cynic, find a romantic.” He said America is hopefully romantic “but then when we get whacked a little bit we get very, very cynical.”
“Film noir is very cynical and very fatalist,” he said. “You can’t fight fate. And a lot of the GIs and stuff that came home after World War II, after coming home to a place they fought to preserve, they found it wasn’t exactly what they thought it was going to be. I think a lot of that gave rise to film noir. I think in all of us there is that little bit of cynicism. We hope and we wish — devoutly wish — that things were great, but there is always that underlying thing that we know sometimes fate can really tear you up and there’s nothing you can do about it.”
Bad news for bad guys: Also in film noir, there’s a common denominator that you shouldn’t do bad things because fate is always going to get you.
