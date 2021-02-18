Film Noir Theatre's new season includes movie that sparked 'Dragnet' TV series

“Film noir is very cynical and very fatalist,” he said. “You can’t fight fate. And a lot of the GIs and stuff that came home after World War II, after coming home to a place they fought to preserve, they found it wasn’t exactly what they thought it was going to be. I think a lot of that gave rise to film noir. I think in all of us there is that little bit of cynicism. We hope and we wish — devoutly wish — that things were great, but there is always that underlying thing that we know sometimes fate can really tear you up and there’s nothing you can do about it.”