Fifth annual Cool Grilles Car Show returns to Tulsa in October

  Updated
Cool Grilles Car Show

The fifth annual Cool Grilles Car Show will take place in the Rose District on October 8.

 John Clanton Tulsa World

Entry is free to the public and the event is suitable for all ages.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the classic car show will fill five blocks of Main Street in Broken Arrow with more than 250 competition and specialty vehicles. There will be several food trucks and many vendors. Classic rock music will fill the air abd there will be a silent auction that will close by 2 p.m.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Broken Arrow Rotary Club’s benevolent projects,

including scholarships for BAPS seniors, Happy Hands Education Center families, YMCA and donations to Broken Arrow Neighbors, and other local causes.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

