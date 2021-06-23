Festivals all around: Take your pick among Bixby Green Corn Festival and other events

A menu item at Scott’s Hamburgers, a Hoss is made from 1 1/3 pounds of meat and four slices of American cheese. They usually are dressed with pickles, onions, lettuce and tomatoes, but the Hoss will only be meat and cheese during the contest.

Competitors will see how many they can eat in 10 minutes — or who can eat three the fastest, whichever comes first.

“One is definitely do-able,” Scott’s Hamburgers owner Grant Sullivan said in a message to the Tulsa World. “But I am curious to see how many can be eaten back-to-back.”

Sullivan said it’s a great chance to have some fun and contribute to a good cause, so, when approached about the contest, he immediately said “yes.”

Proceeds from the contest will go to the Bixby Special Olympics program.

The gazebo stage at Charley Young Park in downtown Bixby will host live music throughout the festival. The park will be surrounded by food and craft booths and will be the site of most of the festival’s games and contests.

For the festival schedule and attractions, go to bixbyoptimist.com.

Tulsa Art Studio Tour

Noon-5 p.m. June 26-27