Festival season returns: Bixby BBQ'n Blues kicks off summer season events

More than 50 retail vendors will display and sell their goods and services, and the food court will have offerings in addition to the barbecue. There also will be a kids zone with pony rides, slides and inflatables.

The festival proceeds provide for Rotary Club projects for the year, badly needed revenue after the event was canceled in 2020. The nonprofit organization distributes dictionaries to third-graders in Bixby and surrounding schools, funds high school scholarships and addresses various other areas of need in the community.

“It’s important for the community to come out and support the Rotary Club of Bixby,” McCurtain said. “We’ve gone through a year of COVID and we’ve not had the resources that we need to support our community projects. ... This might be able to jump-start of the community-service areas that are needing money so they can start their programs back again.”

While many annual festivals are back in 2021, others were again canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, including Hop Jam and Tulsa VegFest.

Among festivals pushed back later in the year are Rooster Days in Broken Arrow (Sept. 2-5), Rocklahoma (Sept. 3-5), Route 66 Blowout in Sapulpa (Sept. 12) and BlackGold Days in Glenpool (Oct. 7-10). The Muscogee (Creek) Nation Festival will announce in June if it will be held in the fall.