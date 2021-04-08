Female rock voices of Tulsa focus of outdoor live music event

Marty Animal Entertainment is presenting a free Female Rock Voices of Tulsa live music event Saturday, April 10 at Cimarron Bar, 2619 S. Memorial Drive. Performances will take place at the venue’s outdoor party patio.
Said a promo for the show: “What better way to spend a Saturday evening than at the Cimarron out on their huge party patio listening to three of Tulsa’s top female rock singers?”
Angela Crotts-Fritz, lead vocalist for Ragdoll, will perform at 6 p.m. Michele Warren, lead vocalist for Bad Decisions, will perform at 7 p.m. Julie Henley Smart, lead vocalist for Julie and the Retrospex, will perform at 8 p.m.
They will be backed by Walter Mart on lead guitar, Justin Tipton on bass guitar/backing vocals, Justin Brown on drums and Sheldon Clark on acoustic/electric guitar and backing vocals.
Attendees must be 18-plus to be on the patio and 21-plus to purchase alcohol.
