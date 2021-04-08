 Skip to main content
Female rock voices of Tulsa focus of outdoor live music event
Female rock voices of Tulsa focus of outdoor live music event

Cimarron Bar

Cimarron Bar will be the site of a live music event April 10 that focuses on Tulsa's female voices of rock. The event will take place outdoors on a party patio.

 Timothy Tai

Marty Animal Entertainment is presenting a free Female Rock Voices of Tulsa live music event Saturday, April 10 at Cimarron Bar, 2619 S. Memorial Drive. Performances will take place at the venue’s outdoor party patio.

Said a promo for the show: “What better way to spend a Saturday evening than at the Cimarron out on their huge party patio listening to three of Tulsa’s top female rock singers?”

Angela Crotts-Fritz, lead vocalist for Ragdoll, will perform at 6 p.m. Michele Warren, lead vocalist for Bad Decisions, will perform at 7 p.m. Julie Henley Smart, lead vocalist for Julie and the Retrospex, will perform at 8 p.m.

They will be backed by Walter Mart on lead guitar, Justin Tipton on bass guitar/backing vocals, Justin Brown on drums and Sheldon Clark on acoustic/electric guitar and backing vocals.

Attendees must be 18-plus to be on the patio and 21-plus to purchase alcohol.

Scene Writer

I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

