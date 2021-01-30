 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 1 deadline for women's art show

Feb. 1 deadline for women's art show

{{featured_button_text}}

Liggett Studio will mark Women’s History Month in March with two events, the exhibit “She Makes Art” and a performance showcase “She Performs.”

Women artists 18 years and older who live within a 50-mile radius of Tulsa must submit their entries by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Work must be original and not have been shown previously in the Tulsa area.

The shows will be at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., and online March 12-April 3. For complete information: liggettstudio.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News