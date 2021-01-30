Feb. 1 deadline for women's art show

Liggett Studio will mark Women’s History Month in March with two events, the exhibit “She Makes Art” and a performance showcase “She Performs.”
Women artists 18 years and older who live within a 50-mile radius of Tulsa must submit their entries by 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1. Work must be original and not have been shown previously in the Tulsa area.
The shows will be at the Liggett Studio, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., and online March 12-April 3. For complete information: liggettstudio.com.
James D. Watts Jr.
Scene Writer
I write primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478
