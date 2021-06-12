FC Tulsa to debut new jerseys honoring Monroe school, Greenwood

FC Tulsa, the city’s professional soccer team, has released a special jersey, the Mural Kit, inspired by the team’s partnership with Monroe Demonstration Academy for the school’s Mural Project.

FC Tulsa unveiled the Mural Kit on Thursday night at Tulsa Public Schools’ Employee Appreciation Night at the Gathering Place. With the inspiration of the jersey coming from a local school, FC Tulsa wanted the Tulsa Public Schools teachers, administrators and staff to be the first ones to see and purchase the Mural Kit.

The jersey’s design incorporates elements from the murals, created by Tulsa artists, that adorn the school’s walls, and which represent the school’s four core values for its students — empowerment, responsibility, community and excellence.

FC Tulsa has spent the past six months working with Arts Alliance Tulsa, local artists and school administrators to bring to life four murals designed by students at Monroe.

It will also feature the club’s “Greenwood Ave.” patch, in acknowledgement of the club’s ONEOK home field being in the center of the Greenwood neighborhood, the area once known as “Black Wall Street.”

The club plans to debut the jerseys when it takes on Louisville City FC at ONEOK Field, June 19.