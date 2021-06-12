FC Tulsa to debut new jerseys honoring Monroe school, Greenwood

FC Tulsa, the city’s professional soccer team, has released a special jersey, the Mural Kit, inspired by the team’s partnership with Monroe Demonstration Academy for the school’s Mural Project.
FC Tulsa unveiled the Mural Kit on Thursday night at Tulsa Public Schools’ Employee Appreciation Night at the Gathering Place. With the inspiration of the jersey coming from a local school, FC Tulsa wanted the Tulsa Public Schools teachers, administrators and staff to be the first ones to see and purchase the Mural Kit.
The jersey’s design incorporates elements from the murals, created by Tulsa artists, that adorn the school’s walls, and which represent the school’s four core values for its students — empowerment, responsibility, community and excellence.
FC Tulsa has spent the past six months working with Arts Alliance Tulsa, local artists and school administrators to bring to life four murals designed by students at Monroe.
It will also feature the club’s “Greenwood Ave.” patch, in acknowledgement of the club’s ONEOK home field being in the center of the Greenwood neighborhood, the area once known as “Black Wall Street.”
The club plans to debut the jerseys when it takes on Louisville City FC at ONEOK Field, June 19.
FC Tulsa will donate a portion of the proceeds from the jersey back to Monroe Demonstration Academy. The club has set up a fund for Monroe through the Tulsa Community Foundation.
All proceeds from the sales from the Greenwood Ave. patch on the Mural Kit to help fund the Black Wall Street Memorial through the Terence Crutcher Foundation. The Greenwood Ave. patch is also available to purchase separately.
The Mural Kit jersey is $90 for adult sizes, $85 for youth sizes and are available at the FC Team Shop, 1155 S. Elgin Ave., and online at shop.fctulsa.com.
“This entire project has been such a team effort, from the funding provided by the Zarrow Family Foundation to four local artists who made these murals come to life,” FC Tulsa President James Cannon said in a statement. “FC Tulsa absolutely embodies these four core values of empowerment, community, excellence and responsibility. To have the opportunity to showcase those values through art on our jerseys on Juneteenth is one of the coolest of my professional career.”
Robert Kaiser, Principal at Monroe Demonstration Academy, said, “Our students and families led this project alongside such talented artists and truly brought life, color, inclusion, acceptance, excellence and community to the walls of Monroe. I want to thank FC Tulsa for providing a platform to nationally showcase our murals on their jerseys. Our Monroe scholars, families, and community deserve to be recognized on a national stage.”
